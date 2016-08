After successfully releasing three albums, South Africa-based D.i. (Daniel Isele) has dropped his latest Afro-pop fusion entitled, Ifeoma.

The album, which is currently making waves in South Africa, is now set for release in Nigeria.

An indigene of Warri, Delta State, D.i. has been in the entertainment industry for close to 20 years. Ifeoma, his latest single is rooted in the rich fast paced West African Naija-pop style with elements of jazz and a contagious core dance beat.

D.i began his career as a drummer and rapper and is currently one of South Africa’s most respected and talked about artists. Widely travelled, D.i has shared the stage with greats like George Benson, Jonathan Butler, Ronny Jordan, Ema, Havassana Sax, Bheki Khoza, Sinbogile Khumalo and top notch Nigerian hip-hop acts.

A graduate of the University of Calabar, D.i. also has a degree in Business Entrepreneurship from the Richard Branson Centre for Entrepreneurship in South Africa. The video for Ifeoma is set for released shortly.