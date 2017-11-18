D-8: Onyeama calls for removal of trade barriers

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has called for the reduction in trade restrictions among members of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries.

Onyeama also emphasized that the federal government was keen on attracting more investment into the country.

Onyeama made the call when he granted a farewell audience to the outgoing Secretary-General D-8, Dr. Seyed Ali Mohammad Mousav, in Abuja.

Onyeama added that investment in education and research is crucial to industrialisation.

He also explained that there are numerous comparative advantages among D-8 member nations that should be adequately explored for mutual benefits.

The Minister congratulated the outgoing Secretary-General of D-8 on his successful tenure in office and for his efforts at making the organization more visible internationally, adding that there is still a lot he can give to the global community.

On his part, Mousavi said Nigeria remained one of the pillars of the D-8, and thanked the Federal Government for its contribution to the organization.

Recall that The D-8 is an organization for development co-operation, comprising Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey, with headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey.

The objectives of the organization include the improvement of the position member states in the global economy, diversification and creation of new trade opportunities, as well as the improvement of living standards of their citizens.