The Sun News
Latest
18th November 2017 - Anambra guber peaceful, as APGA posts early lead
18th November 2017 - D-8: Onyeama calls for removal of trade barriers
18th November 2017 - Terror attack: UK trains 40 Nigerian cops on crisis response
18th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Ben Obi loses ward to APGA
18th November 2017 - US Deputy Secretary of State visits Nigeria
18th November 2017 - 2019: Fayose, a leader we deserve now – PDP Speakers’ Forum boss
18th November 2017 - Politics shouldn’t be do-or-die affairs – Obasanjo
18th November 2017 - Defence Chief tasks Navy on N’ East, N’ Delta security threats
18th November 2017 - I’ll complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeyeland, Wike pledges
18th November 2017 - Sea-Piracy: Police to deploy 16 gun boats, 6000 Policemen
Home / Cover / National / D-8: Onyeama calls for removal of trade barriers

D-8: Onyeama calls for removal of trade barriers

— 18th November 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has called for the reduction in trade restrictions  among members of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries.

Onyeama also emphasized that the federal government was keen on attracting more investment into the country.

Onyeama made the call when he granted a farewell audience to the outgoing Secretary-General D-8, Dr. Seyed Ali Mohammad Mousav, in Abuja.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by Sarah Sanda, media aide to Onyeama, the minister underscored the need for reduction in trade restrictions and emphasized that the Federal Government is keen on attracting more investment into the country.

Onyeama added that investment in education and research is crucial to industrialisation.

He also explained that there are numerous comparative advantages among D-8 member nations that should be adequately explored for mutual benefits.

The Minister congratulated the outgoing Secretary-General of D-8 on his successful tenure in office and for his efforts at making the organization more visible internationally, adding that there is still a lot he can give to the global community.

On his part, Mousavi said Nigeria remained one of the pillars of the D-8, and thanked the Federal Government for its contribution to the organization.

Recall that The D-8 is an organization for development co-operation, comprising Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey, with headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey.

The objectives of the organization include the improvement of the position member states in the global economy, diversification and creation of new trade opportunities, as well as the improvement of living standards of their citizens.

Post Views: 34
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber peaceful, as APGA posts early lead

— 18th November 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Geoffrey Anyanwu, Jeff Agbodo and David Onwuchekwa, Anambra The Anambra governorship election that held today witnessed high turnout of voters in virtually all the 21 local government areas of the state under an unprecedented peaceful atmosphere in the history of elections in the state. From all indications, the election was a straight…

  • D-8: Onyeama calls for removal of trade barriers

    — 18th November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has called for the reduction in trade restrictions  among members of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries. Onyeama also emphasized that the federal government was keen on attracting more investment into the country. Onyeama made the call when he granted a farewell audience to the outgoing…

  • Terror attack: UK trains 40 Nigerian cops on crisis response

    — 18th November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The United Kingdom, has completed the training of about 40 officers from the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force. In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the British High Commission, the UK said officials from nine other Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) completed  intensive training…

  • Anambra guber: Ben Obi loses ward to APGA

    — 18th November 2017

    …As jubilant voters celebrate Obiano’s victory From Romanus Ugwu, in Awka The interim national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ben Obi, lost his ward to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election. There was wild jubilation as APGA emerged clear winner of the four polling units, garnering 69,…

  • US Deputy Secretary of State visits Nigeria

    — 18th November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja United States Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, will be visiting Nigeria from  November 19 to 20. The  Public Affairs Section, United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja, said during the visit, Sullivan will lead the U.S. inter-agency delegation to the Bi-National…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share