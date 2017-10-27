Cyprus FA fines, suspends Eagles defender

By Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles and Anorthosis Famagusta defender, Abdullahi Shehu has been handed a two match ban by the Cypriot Football Association.

Shehu, who bagged the Man of the Match award at the Nigeria’s1-0 win over , Zambia in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier early this month was also fined an undisclosed amount for his conduct on Match day seven against Apollon on October 14

The CUP Athletic Judge Aristotle Vryonidis announced the penalty on Wednesday after reviewing the case involving the Nigeria international right-back.

“Complaint of the referee Leontios Trattou’s against Shehu Abdullahi footballer of Anorthosis Famagusta expelled for violent behavior,’’ the Cyprus Football Association said in a press release.

“In the 36th minute he went to Apollon’s bench to get the ball and did not give it to the player, so the footballer moves with his foot to beat them. He tried to kick them.

“Then the footballers of Apollon’s bench moved backwards to avoid the kick. This resulted in the red card being accepted directly in the CYTA A Championship match.’’

Shehu earlier this year was awarded the second best goal in the Cypriot first division league for the 2016/2017 season.

For his exploits against Zambia in Uyo, Shehu went home with the sum of N1million naira and ten bags of rice.