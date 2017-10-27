The Sun News
Latest
27th October 2017 - Cyprus FA fines, suspends Eagles defender
27th October 2017 - Amosun, Dalung, Muhammed others to cheer Joshua
27th October 2017 - Arsenal: Wenger gets fresh backing
27th October 2017 - WTA finals: Venus knocks out Muguruza to reach semi-finals
27th October 2017 - Aso Rock security men embarrass Saraki, Dogara
27th October 2017 - I’ll open up on Maina –Magu
27th October 2017 - Rivers to host UN General Assembly for Africa simulation
27th October 2017 - Boycott, shooting, tear gas mar Kenya presidential re-run
27th October 2017 - Africa needs 11m professionals to prevent social, economic disaster –UN
27th October 2017 - 47 killed in Indonesia fireworks factory explosion, inferno
Home / Sports / Cyprus FA fines, suspends Eagles defender

Cyprus FA fines, suspends Eagles defender

— 27th October 2017

By Monica Iheakam 

Super Eagles and Anorthosis Famagusta defender, Abdullahi Shehu has been handed a two match ban by the Cypriot Football Association.

Shehu, who bagged the Man of the Match award at the Nigeria’s1-0 win over , Zambia  in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier early this month was also fined an undisclosed amount for his conduct on Match day seven against Apollon on October 14

The CUP Athletic Judge Aristotle Vryonidis announced the penalty on Wednesday after reviewing the case involving the Nigeria international right-back.

“Complaint of the referee Leontios Trattou’s against Shehu Abdullahi footballer of Anorthosis Famagusta expelled for violent behavior,’’ the Cyprus Football Association said in a press release.

“In the 36th minute he went to Apollon’s bench to get the ball and did not give it to the player, so the footballer moves with his foot to beat them. He tried to kick them.

“Then the footballers of  Apollon’s bench moved backwards to avoid the kick. This resulted in the red card being accepted directly in the CYTA A Championship match.’’

Shehu earlier this year was awarded the second best goal in the Cypriot first division league for the 2016/2017 season.

For his exploits against Zambia in Uyo, Shehu went home with the sum of N1million naira and ten bags of rice.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aso Rock security men embarrass Saraki, Dogara

— 27th October 2017

I apologise for the mix-up, Buhari tells Senate President From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja There was mild drama at the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa, yesterday night, when security details attached to the Presidency denied some principal officers of the National Assembly entry. The lawmakers were at the villa, at the…

  • I’ll open up on Maina –Magu

    — 27th October 2017

    Presidency receives report  Says I will speak at the appropriate time From Aidoghie Paulinus and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, said he would spill the sordid details surrounding the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina saga at the appropriate…

  • Rivers to host UN General Assembly for Africa simulation

    — 27th October 2017

    Wike releases $1m for 28 overseas students From Tony John,  Port Harcourt Rivers State Government has won the rights as host simulation of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for Africa The state government said the choice of Port Harcourt, the state capital, as the host simulation of the United Nations General Assembly for Africa,…

  • Unpaid allowances: Nigerian diplomats stranded in Cuba

    — 27th October 2017

    We’re looking into it –FG  From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Nigerian  diplomates in Cuba are stranded, over inability of the Federal Government to remit their allowances. A source told Daily Sun that the foreign service officers have been reduced to beggars in Cuba and that they haven’t been paid for over nine months. “They don’t have…

  • Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan

    — 27th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Indications emerged yesterday that former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the subpoena he caused to be  issued against former President Goodluck Jonathan, by a Federal High Court. The court issued the subpoena on Jonathan, so as to give evidence…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share