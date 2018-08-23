CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers

NAN

The organisers of CyclingLagos have announced the movement of the grand finale of the cycling event scheduled for Aug. 25 to Saturday Oct. 27, 2018.

The postponement was due to the temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, a strategic route for the race by the Federal Government.

The Media Officer for the tournament, Bamidele Adeleye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the event was cancelled so as not to create logistic hiccups.

Also the Chairman of CyclingLagos, Soji Adeleye, said that the postponement was due to logistics and particularly the planned temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge.

“’The popular bridge will be closed by midnight of Thursday Aug. 23 by the Federal Government for maintenance purposes.

“Due to a combination of reasons, logistics, and the coincidence of the temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge by midnight today, we are moving the last event, the grand finale of the CyclingLagos 2018 to Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

“The grand finale is the main and last event of the CyclingLagos 2018 calendar that has witnessed the the Mini Tour of Lagos and the Children Cycling competition among others.

“This shift is to ensure the event that is to encourage tourism and the healthy lifestyle of the people runs hitch-free and does not add to the road congestion that would result from the temporary closure of the third mainland bridge from midnight today,” he said.

Adeleye therefore, urged the public to visit the events website www.cyclinglagos.com for further updates and information on the new date and apologised for the inconvenience the postponement might cost their partners, cyclists and other stakeholders.

NAN reports that the Federal Government will from midnight of Aug. 23 shutdown the Third Mainland Bridge to commence a three-day investigative maintenance on it.

The Children’s edition of the Cycling Lagos event held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Aug. 18, 2018 produced youngsters.

They include: Okiki Abiodun who won the senior boys category, while the junior boys category was won by Opeyemi Abiodun. Ajirotutu Toluwalase came top in the female version.