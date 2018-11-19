The offences committed by the three defendants are punishable under Sections 14 (3) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition Prevention ETC) Act 2015.

Lukman Olabiyi

An alleged impostor of President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, Uche Julius (aka Musa Mohammed) who was recently arrested by the police, has been remanded in prison custody as ordered by Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The 48-year-old Julius was arraigned alongside two other defendants, Keneth Chikwado Ezeonu (aka Abdul Karim) and Agu Ifeanyi George (aka Dr. Lina Norman) on a 16-count charge bordering on cyber crime.

Of the 16-count charge preferred against the trio, Count 1-10 were for Julius on his alleged activities in using the First Lady’s name (Aisha Buhari) to defraud his victims.

In the charge before the court, Julius, who resides at 10 Hassan Street Aguda Surulere, Lagos and others at large, on August 8, 2018, with the alleged intent to defraud, sent forged electronic message to one Eng. Gmenezes, with the subject ‘Attention: Geraldo Francisco Menezes’, purporting same to have been sent by Aisha Buhari in respect of immediate payment of notification of $20,500,000.00 equivalent of N7,44,000,000.00.

Count 11-14 was for Ezeonu aka Abdul Karim, the 45-year-old defendant who resides at No 4a, Alhaji Kayode Street Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, who on September 22, 2018 at his residence allegedly sent forged electronic message to one Muhammed Satti relating to the nomination of the said Mohammed Satti as the beneficiary of $14,800,000.00 USD which he knew to be false.

While count 15-16 of the charge was for George aka Dr. Lina Norman. The 48-years-old defendant resides at No 4a, Alhaji Kayode Close Aguda, Surulere Lagos. He is also alleged to have sent forged electronic message to one Grzegorz Suewierski relating to him being in a refugee camp due to a battle, a representation he knew to be false but done with intent to steal $15,500,000.00.

Prosecutor Boniface Asogwa told the court that the offences committed by the three defendants are punishable under Sections 14 (3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention ETC) Act 2015.

The defendants, having no legal representation, the court proceeded to take enter their not-guilty plea for the charges leveled against them.

After the pleas were entered, Asogwa asked the court for a trial date, and pleaded with the judge to remand the suspects in prison pending trial.

In a short ruling on prosecution application, the judge ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison pending the conclusion of their trial fixed January 18, 2019.