The Sun News
Latest
27th June 2017 - Cyber attack hits Russian oil giant, Ukrainian banks
27th June 2017 - Rape on campus: Armed robbers sexually assault female students
27th June 2017 - Boko Haram’s northern insurgency intensifies, more women abducted
27th June 2017 - Economist to Nigerians: Promote commercial potential of Africa
27th June 2017 - Spain deports 23 Nigerians
27th June 2017 - Quit notice: Group slams those calling for disintegration
27th June 2017 - US council partners Ekiti varsity to train lecturers
27th June 2017 - Why Adesina won 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, by WFP
27th June 2017 - Ambode foresees greatness in Lagos in next two years
27th June 2017 - Schools closure: Kaduna students threaten el-Rufai with no confidence vote
Home / Cover / World News / Cyber attack hits Russian oil giant, Ukrainian banks

Cyber attack hits Russian oil giant, Ukrainian banks

— 27th June 2017

Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine were also disrupted.

A Moscow-based cyber security firm, Group-IB, said it appeared to be a coordinated attack simultaneously targeting victims in Russia and Ukraine.

In Copenhagen, global shipping firm Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk said it had suffered a computer system outage caused by a cyber attack thought it was not immediately clear if it was connected.

One of the firms Group-IB said had been hit in Russia, Damco, which is Maersk’s logistics company.

The latest disruptions follow a spate of hacking attempts on state websites in Ukraine in late 2016 and repeated attacks on its power grid that prompted security chiefs to call for improved cyber defences.

Rosneft, one of the world’s biggest producers of crude oil by volume, said its oil production had not been affected.

“The company’s servers underwent a powerful hacking attack,” the company said on Twitter.

“The hacking attack could lead to serious consequences, but the company has moved to a reserve production processing system and neither oil output nor refining have been stopped.”

Rosneft’s website was unavailable in Moscow as of 13:25 GMT and had been offline for at least an hour before that.

Russian metals giant Evraz said its IT systems had been affected too, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

In Ukraine, Yevhen Dykhne, director of Boryspyl Airport, said it had been hit by a cyber attack. “In connection with the irregular situation, some flight delays are possible,” Dykhne said in a post on Facebook.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko said the government’s computer network had gone down as well and posted a picture on Twitter of a computer screen with an error message.

The Ukrainian central bank said a number of banks and companies, including the state power distributor, were hit by a cyber attack that disrupted some operations.

“As a result of these cyber attacks these banks are having difficulties with client services and carrying out banking operations,” the central bank said in a statement.

(Source: Reuters)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cyber attack hits Russian oil giant, Ukrainian banks

— 27th June 2017

Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine were also disrupted. A Moscow-based cyber security firm, Group-IB, said it appeared to be a coordinated attack simultaneously targeting victims in Russia and Ukraine. In Copenhagen, global…

Share

  • Rape on campus: Armed robbers sexually assault female students

    — 27th June 2017

    Armed robbers have reportedly attacked and raped female students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE. The students living in an off-campus residence located directly opposite the university have cried out after facing constant rape and attacks from robbers. According to Vanguard, residents of the building have also accused the Police Divisional Headquarters in the…

    Share

  • Boko Haram’s northern insurgency intensifies, more women abducted

    — 27th June 2017

    Multiple devastating suicide bombing attacks were reported over the span of 24 hours in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri killing nine and wounding upwards of 13, of which most were civilians. The attacks came after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan had just come to an end where people were flooding the streets in…

    Share

  • Economist to Nigerians: Promote commercial potential of Africa

    — 27th June 2017

    The United States Latino American Chamber of Commerce (USLACC), West American Region, has called on Nigerians to promote the commercial potential of Nigeria in other countries to attract investments. An economic strategist and ambassador of the chamber in Africa, Mrs. Ifeoma Ejiogu, made the call in a statement issued, in Abuja, on Tuesday. She noted…

    Share

  • Spain deports 23 Nigerians

    — 27th June 2017

    The Spanish Government on Tuesday deported 23 Nigerians for committing various offences in the country. They were deported barely five days after 34 Nigerians were sent home from six European countries for committing immigration-related offences. 34 Nigerians were jointly deported by six European countries on June 22 for committing immigration-related offences. The deportees were sent…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share