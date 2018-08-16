– The Sun News
CVR: Residents laud Okowa for declaring work-free days

— 16th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Eligible voters in Delta State, on Thursday, turned out en-masse to register in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In one of the registration centres monitored by our correspondent in Asaba, the state capital, it was observed that he single canopy provided as shade from scorching sun was obviously inadequate as enthusiastic registrants spilled over.

Although, they complained about the unbearable weather condition, some of them however preferred the sun to rain, which they said, could disrupt the exercise and sabotage efforts by the state government to have more eligible voters take part in the CVR exercise.

Moreover, some of registrants decried that the process of registration was “too slow,” urging INEC “to deploy more personnel, Direct Data Capture (DDC) machine and other logistics to facilitate the exercise.”

Recall that the state government had declared Thursday and Friday as work free days for public servants in the state civil service to enable workers who are yet to register take part in the CVR exercise.

This is even as INEC has extended the registration period by another two weeks from today (Friday), and including weekends among the registration days.

Meanwhile, an aspirant for Aniocha South constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Gospel Amaliamifeobu has commended INEC for extending the deadline for the CVR exercise.

Amaliamifeobu, a journalist, also lauded Governor  Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for declaring two work free days to enable public servants participate in the registration.

READ ALSO: Ondo holds LG polls Dec. 1

The ace journalist who is aspiring on the platform of Labour Party, urged Deltans particularly eligible voters in Aniocha South to take advantage of the extension and work free days to register in order to exercise their franchise in next year’s general elections.

He insisted that the votes of Nigerians must count in 2019 and beyond, and urged his constituents to remain resolute and be ready to use their PVCs to change the narratives next year.

Amaliamifeobu also called on INEC officials to live up to expectations during the period.

