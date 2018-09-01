– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - CVR: INEC registers 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State
1st September 2018 - Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel
1st September 2018 - Why Nigeria won’t respond to Trump’s comment – Presidency
1st September 2018 - Flood: Niger spends N674 on relief materials –official
1st September 2018 - Flood claims 14 lives in Niger — official
1st September 2018 - Ugborodo crisis: Community begins reconciliation process
1st September 2018 - Buhari approves Masanawa as NSPMC MD,  3 EDs
1st September 2018 - Air Force tasks officers, personnel on physical fitness
1st September 2018 - I sold palm kernels and palm nuts to pay school fees
1st September 2018 - The Mum who broke her son’s virginity
Home / Elections / National / CVR: INEC registers 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State
CVR

CVR: INEC registers 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State

— 1st September 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which came to an end on Aug. 31.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Malam Abdullahi Kaugama, who announced this at a news conference in Kaduna on Saturday, said that 235,532 out of the figure were females.

Kaugama added that so far, 52,507 registered voters collected their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in the state, while 269,787 PVCs were uncollected.

He said that the collection of PVCs would continue until a week before election, urging those who had yet to collect their cards to do so at INEC local government offices.

According to him, all new registered voters and those whose cards have yet to be printed will get their PVCs before the general elections.

READ ALSO Buhari approves Masanawa as NSPMC MD, 3 EDs

“With the conclusion of the CVR, the exercise in Kaduna State has so far registered 537,874, comprising 302,342 males and 235,532 females.

“Those whose PVCs were corrected were 29,179, defaced; 4,018 and lost; 17,298, while inter-state transfer were 8,239 and intra-state transfer; 19,434,’’ he said.

He also said that PVCs that had yet to be printed up to 2017 in the state were 9,622.

He added that with the conclusion of the CVR exercise, the new list would be displayed at INEC local government offices from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8 for affected voters to crosscheck and validate their captured data.

The commissioner assured the public of INEC’s commitment to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CVR

CVR: INEC registers 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State

— 1st September 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which came to an end on Aug. 31. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Malam Abdullahi Kaugama, who announced this at a news conference in Kaduna on Saturday, said that…

  • KAITA

    Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN AVM Saddiq Kaita, the Air Officer Commanding, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Ground Training, Enugu, has directed NAF personnel to display exemplary discipline and professionalism at all times. Kaita gave the directive while addressing officers, airmen and airwomen at the end of the compulsory 10-kilometre 3rd Quarterly Route March for all NAF personnel in Enugu…

  • PRESIDENCY

    Why Nigeria won’t respond to Trump’s comment – Presidency

    — 1st September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has stated reasons why the Nigerian Government will not respond to a statement credited to President Donald Trump of the United States of America that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was ‘lifeless’, following a visit to the White House earlier this year. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu,…

  • RELIEF

    Flood: Niger spends N674 on relief materials –official

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN The Niger State Government says it has spent about N 674 million on buying assorted relief materials and cash assistance to flood affected persons in the state. Alhaji Garba Salisu, Director Relief, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday. He said that N210…

  • SALISU

    Flood claims 14 lives in Niger — official

    — 1st September 2018

    NAN The Director Relief, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Garba Salisu, says 14 persons have so far died due to flooding in different part of the state. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna, he said that the agency had engaged the services of no fewer than…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share