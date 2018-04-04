The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Customs unveils new uniform
4th April 2018 - FG pledges commitment to Ease of Doing Business
4th April 2018 - MainOne to invest $300m in communication infrastructure
4th April 2018 - ‘9mobile does not condone unethical practices’
4th April 2018 - Tips to help keep you safe on public Wi-Fi
4th April 2018 - Vetiva develops mobile stock-trading app
4th April 2018 - ALTON urges FG to declare telecoms infrastructure critical national assets
4th April 2018 - Not all PDP defectors are looters –Lai Mohammed
4th April 2018 - If we must move forward, we’re to restructure Nigeria –Orji
4th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Okagbare named Nigeria’s flag bearer for opening ceremony
Home / Business / Customs unveils new uniform

Customs unveils new uniform

— 4th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

The management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday unveiled a new uniform to add to its already existing ones.

The move, according to the Spokesman, Joseph Attah, is to give officers and men a variety of uniforms that can be worn depending on the weather and assignment to be executed.

The additional uniform, which was officially presented to the public by the Acting Deputy Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade, Isa Talatu Mairo, and Attah, has white atop the usual ash coloured trouser with a tie to match. Officers and men working in offices, airports and especially during hot weather, will find it easy and more comfortable to wear on duty.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a change of uniform but an addition to give officers and men variety of official wears. The white top, which can either be long or short sleeve, is part of the ongoing reforms aimed at giving officers additional outlook that befits a Service operating on high integrity standard,” Attah said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Customs unveils new uniform

— 4th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja The management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday unveiled a new uniform to add to its already existing ones. The move, according to the Spokesman, Joseph Attah, is to give officers and men a variety of uniforms that can be worn depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The…

  • FG pledges commitment to Ease of Doing Business

    — 4th April 2018

    The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has said that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria. Oduwole said this on Tuesday, during a stakeholders sensitisation workshop held in Kano. The presidential aide, who is also the Coordinator of the Enabling…

  • MainOne to invest $300m in communication infrastructure

    — 4th April 2018

    Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Funke Opeke, has said that the company plans to invest an additional $300 million to enhance communication infrastructure across West Africa over 10 years. Opeke disclosed this at the 2018 TMT Finance Africa Conference, a forum driving investment for telecoms, media and technology sectors across Africa, in Cape Town, South…

  • ‘9mobile does not condone unethical practices’

    — 4th April 2018

    9mobile has restated its unwavering commitment to integrity and best practices as gold standards across its operations. Chief executive officer, 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, stated recently, “At 9mobile, we continuously review our internal control and processes to protect the business as well as the interests of other stakeholders by ensuring we checkmate fraudulent activities that can…

  • Tips to help keep you safe on public Wi-Fi

    — 4th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo; [email protected] 08063768550, 07054965005 With hotels, shopping malls, airports and many other locations offering their customers free access to public Wi-Fi, it is a convenient way to check your emails, catch up on social networks or surf the Web when you are out and about. However, cybercriminals often spy on public Wi-Fi networks and…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share