Customs unveils new uniform

Uche Usim, Abuja

The management of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, unveiled a new uniform to add to its already existing ones.

The move, according to the Spokesman, Joseph Attah, was to give officers and men a variety of uniforms that can be worn depending on the weather and assignment to be executed.

The additional wear which was officially presented to the public by the Ag. Deputy Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Tariff and Trade, Isa Talatu Mairo, and the service’s Public Relations Officer, DC Joseph Attah, has white atop the usual ash coloured trouser with a tie to match.

Officers and men working in offices, airport and especially during hot weather will find it easy and more comfortable to wear on duty.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a change of uniform but an addition to give officers and men variety of official wears.

“The white top which can either be long or short sleeve is part of the ongoing reforms aimed at giving officers additional outlook that befits a Service operating on high integrity standard”, Attah said.

He quoted the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali as expressing hopes that the additional wear will help boost the Service’s image as well as provide more comfort for operatives at certain time and in appropriate assignments.

He added that the entire move empties into cardinal principle of increasing productivity and efficient service delivery.