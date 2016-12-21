The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Customs subjecting Igbo travellers to hardship –Obi 

Customs subjecting Igbo travellers to hardship –Obi 

— 21st December 2016

• Laments multiple checkpoints, seizure of rice from families

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of subjecting Igbo travellers to hardship by seizing rice meant for household consumption at  its numrous checkpoints in the region.
Obi said this after he delivered a keynote address during the end-of-the-year meeting of Diamond Brothers Club, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, yesterday.
He told newsmen that, some people visited him at his  Onitsha home to complain about the hardship on people because of countless Customs checkpoints on roads, especially in the South-East.
Obi said to have first hand information about the complaint, he travelled by road from Lagos to Onitsha and described the situation as  worrisome and counter-productive.
Speaking further, Obi wondered if the roads in Nigeria have become wharfs or borders  to warrant many Customs checkpoints.
“We know that Customs police our borders to, among other things, guard against smuggling of banned goods, but, if they do this effectively at the borders, as obtainable in other countries, there would not be need for Customs checkpoints all over the place.”
Obi said he observed over 10 checkpoints from Ore to Onitsha and added that, in this time of recession,  what was more worrisome was that they stopped travellers and demanded Customs papers, clearance papers for vehicles, including those bought several years ago.
“Even families going home for Christmas were stopped and the rice they were given as gifts in their offices or bought in the open market were confiscated under the presence that they were foreign rice.”
Obi appealed to the Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), “to look with interest” at what is happening and “to completely overhaul their mode of operations by targeting those importing banned goods at the borders and not innocent Nigerians trying painfully to eke a living.”
He commended Customs for their contributions to the growth and development of the country, but argued that, “taking their checkpoints to places that have or have no need of them is  subjecting the people to underserved hardship.

2 Comments

  1. peter omelazu 21st December 2016 at 10:07 am
    Reply

    i agree in toto with my elder statesman and brother. Infact, it amounts to acts of victimization to intercept locally purchased goods and then, expect the traveler to produce import documents which ought to have been done at the port at the point of clearing the goods. I, therefore support the call on the Comptroller general,Col. Hamid Ali. whom I know works till very late at night to call his men to order. If the officers exercise due diligence at the border post ,we will not have banned goods in the country.Especially, the influx of firearms with which boko haram and fulani herdsmen use to terrorize the society has not been explained by the customs. Therefore,it amounts to chasing Shadow by harassing local travelers over a bag of rice for the yule tide celebration..

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 21st December 2016 at 3:16 pm
    Reply

    He is a complainant- a man does not complain but takes action to what is wrong. Is he not one of the persons who played errand to sultan of sokoto in Enugu, gave him platform to insult Igbos, eastern region of Republic Of Biafra? Is it customs make the law on which they are working or Buhari whom they invited for so-called summit in the same Enugu? The solution is Republic Of Biafra- if he is a man, he should stand for Republic Of Biafra now, so should persons like him of eastern region.

