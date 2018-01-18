The Sun News
Latest
18th January 2018 - Trump insists Mexico will pay for The Wall ‘directly or indirectly’
18th January 2018 - Customs shot, injured pregnant woman in Ogun
18th January 2018 - Osinbajo chairs NEC meeting
18th January 2018 - Gunmen abduct 14-yr-old girl in Katsina
18th January 2018 - No suspicious items in 2018 budget, says minister
18th January 2018 - Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils
18th January 2018 - Aso Villa to gulp N4.9b for mechanical, electrical equipment maintenance
18th January 2018 - Moscow rejects U.S. attempts to pressure Russia to improve bilateral dialogue – Envoy
18th January 2018 - Happening now: First Bank at main market Onitsha on fire
18th January 2018 - Indian Supreme Court overturns ban on Bollywood movie Padmaavat
Home / National / Customs shot, injured pregnant woman in Ogun

Customs shot, injured pregnant woman in Ogun

— 18th January 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A pregnant woman, identified as Olugunna Bukola was, on Thursday, shot by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Iyana-Iyesi area of Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Bukola, who was said to be eight months pregnant and a staff of IBEDC, Ota, was allegedly shot by the NCS operatives attached to the Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Ikeja, around 7.45a.m. while on her way to the office.

A resident of the area who witnessed the incident said the woman was hit by bullets on her back and the left side of her body, when the customs officials were on the pursuit of rice smugglers in the area.

The source also said though the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, he could not ascertain whether the woman survived the gunshot wounds or not.

The source, who craved anonymity, informed our correspondent that the customs official who shot the pregnant woman was later arrested by policemen attached to Obasanjo Farm police station and later taken to Sango Police Station.

When contacted, spokesman of Customs FOU, Ikeja, Jerry Attah, said he was yet to confirm the incident.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ogun State Customs Area Command, Abdullahi Maiwada, however, confirmed that the incident, but said the woman was only brushed by stray bullets and not hit.

According to him, the officers were on a trail of a suspected smuggled vehicle, and not rice as claimed, when they were mobbed by some “unpatriotic members of the public”.

“The officers were on a trail of a suspected smuggled vehicle and in the process, they were mobbed by some unpatriotic members of the public. The officers were left with no option than to shoot sporadically into the air, in the process, the woman was brushed by a stray bullet.

“The Customs officers were in police station for safety to avoid mob attack not the insinuation that they were arrested by the police. We spoke with the relative of her husband and  the doctor, they both confirmed that the woman is responding to treatment,” Maiwada stated.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident.

According to Oyeyemi, mob at the scene of the incident had wanted to attack the customs officials, but for the timely intervention of the policemen, who rescued the FOU operatives to the police station.

Oyeyemi, an ASP, stated that normalcy had since returned to the area, while the victim of the gunshots was responding to treatment.

Speaking with our correspondent on phone, brother in-law of the victim, Tosin Ologunna, said she had been stabilised at the hospital, adding the pregnancy was not also affected.

He, however, expressed disappointment at the way the incident was treated by the police, saying the matter must be taken to the higher authority to ensure justice is done.

In the words of Tosin, “I thank God that she who was shot this morning is now okay and stable. The pregnancy too, the doctors said it was okay. The victim is my younger brother’s wife and I am happy she survived the gunshot.

“But I must tell you that we feel cheated and  we want justice to be done in this case. Imagine the Police Area Commander of Sango just instructed that the hospital bill be paid and nothing more. To me, this is cheating and unfair,” he submitted.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Tony 18th January 2018 at 1:31 pm
    Reply

    These fulani herdsmen are everywhere in our national life Who brought this evil upon nigerians? Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you will reap this evil you sowed. For your selfish reasons you aided this Islamic killer squad into power. Shame on you.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Customs shot, injured pregnant woman in Ogun

— 18th January 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A pregnant woman, identified as Olugunna Bukola was, on Thursday, shot by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Iyana-Iyesi area of Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. Bukola, who was said to be eight months pregnant and a staff of IBEDC, Ota, was allegedly shot by the…

  • Osinbajo chairs NEC meeting

    — 18th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The 84th National Economic Council (NEC) and the first in 2018 is currently holding in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, in Abuja. The meeting which started at 12:15p.m, has as its chairman Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The NEC comprises of the governors of the 36 states of the federation, Governor…

  • Gunmen abduct 14-yr-old girl in Katsina

    — 18th January 2018

    NAN Unknown gunmen have abducted a 14-year-old girl in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State. Father of the victim, Alhaji Salisu Mai-Tiles, said that the gunmen invaded his residence at Sabuwar-Abuja quarters in Kankia at about 1:30 a.m on Thursday. He said that three well armed persons broke into his residence and demanded for…

  • No suspicious items in 2018 budget, says minister

    — 18th January 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja  The  Minister  of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma,  has said that the 2018 budget, which is currently undergoing scrutiny by the National Assembly, is very transparent and masses-driven, devoid of  suspicious items contrary to speculations by a some commentators. According to Udoma, commentators have made observations and allegations that suggest…

  • Aso Villa to gulp N4.9b for mechanical, electrical equipment maintenance

    — 18th January 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Aso Rock Presidential Villa is to gulp a whopping sum of N4.9 billion to ensure  the effective maintenance of mechanical  and electrical equipment for 2018, if it gets the nod of the National Assembly. According to the proposed budget for the year, the amount which is higher than N4 billion voted…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share