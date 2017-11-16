Customs seizes 92 wraps of marijuana in Sokoto

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Sokoto has intercepted 92 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana.

The Customs Area Comptroller, Nasiru Ahmed, disclosed this while handing over the seizures to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Sokoto, on Thursday.

He said the seizures with an estimation of 80 wraps of 500 grammes each and 12 wraps weighted 1 kilograms each were intercepted along Sokoto-Illela road of the state.

Ahmed explained that the substance were nearly concealed in another contraband that made up of fairly used shoes and clothing materials.

The Area Comptroller further disclosed that the driver of the vehicle was arrested alongside the goods.

“We are today handing over the Indian help wraps found in another contraband of fairly used shoes and clothing materials to the officials of NDLEA for further investigation. We will continue to cooperate with other security agencies in this regard.”

In his remark, the NDLEA Commandant in Sokoto State, Alhaji Mohahmmed Idris, commended the Customs for the discovery, saying “this is an evidence of robust synergy between the Customs and the agency.”

He, however, promised to investigate the source of the substance, as well as prosecute the culprit.