Customs reiterates resolve to fight fuel smuggling

Zika Bobby

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reiterated its resolve to fight fuel smuggling through the creeks and land borders, describing perpetrators of the act as economic saboteurs and enemies of the country.

Assistant Comptroller General and Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone A, Aminu Dahiru, said this in Lagos while disclosing the service’s efforts at preventing smuggling of premium motor spirit (PMS) and kerosene.

He said that Zone A was ready to surpass the N851 billion revenue it collected in 2017 while ensuring that all violators of various customs laws were bought to book. He added that a total of 36 cases were taken to courts for various customs offences.

Dahiru, who oversees customs in the South West, said the service within Zone A made a seizure of 76,000 litres of PMS in January 2018, which it auctioned to members of the public, following an approval from the Comptroller-General of Customs.

He said foreigners from neighbouring countries were encouraging the smuggling of PMS, while warning that activities of fuel stations around border areas should be closely monitored, as they were the nearest outlets to get the products for smuggling out out of the country.

He called on the public to be more patriotic in showing support for officers working to protect the economy rather than standing in support of smugglers.

Dahiru added that the NCS achieved collection of N16 billion last year from post-clearance audit, a system of double-checking documentation for consignments already cleared for which duty had been paid.

He commended the diligence of the audit unit that recovered the funds.