Customs redeploys 70 Comptrollers

— 4th August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday, announced the redeployment of 70 comptrol- lers in its efforts to meet the challenges of fighting smuggling, revenue collection and trade facilitation.

Among the affected comptrollers are:

Abubakar Bashir who moves from Port-Har- court II (Onne) to Apapa; Musa Jibrin from Apapa to Human Resources Development; Sa’idu Galadima moves from Information Communication Technology (ICT) to PortHarcourt Area II (Onne), while Mohammed Aliyu of Seme Command swapped positions with Mohammed Garba of Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ e.t.c.

While giving his approval for the redeployment, the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali said the redeployment takes immediate effect.

He added that the Federal Government policies on agriculture, economy and security can only be successful with a strong, determined and patriotic Customs Service.

He charged all affected officers to bring their experiences to bear in their new postings by fighting smugglers to a standstill and collecting every collectable revenue.

In the face of challenging security situation and increasing inclination to non-oil revenue drive, the Service must step up to be count- ed as a necessary safety valve for national growth, he said.

