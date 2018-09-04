Customs records historic monthly revenue of N140.4bn

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, disclosed that it recorded its highest monthly revenue collection of N140 billion in August this year, since it was established in 1891.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, who made the disclosure said the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, attributed the feat to dogged pursuit of the reform programmes which include: Strategic deployment of manpower; Upgrade on the electronic systems from Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS I) to NICIS II which has blocked leakages; Strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the Tariff and Trade department; Robust stakeholder engagements resulting in higher compliance; Increased disposition of Officers and Men to change the way of doing things for the better.

Attah said Ali’s implementation of three pronged Presidential mandate of Restructure, Reform and Raise revenue in NCS has continued to strengthen and reposition the Service as a crucial contributor to national economy and security.

“In the last eight months, the Service has effected seizures of 156,090 bags of smuggled rice, 15,632 sets of military wears, 489,000 ammunitions and other items with the highest monthly revenue collection of over N140 billion in August 2018.

“These positive harvests in the areas of anti-smuggling and Revenue generation is a clear testimony of what can be achieved under a selflessly focused leadership.

“NCS therefore calls on Nigerians to support the Service by providing credible information that will help nip smuggling at the bud and generate needed revenue for national development”, the Customs spokesman stated.