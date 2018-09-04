– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Customs records historic monthly revenue of N140.4bn
4th September 2018 - NYSC member, 2 others docked for allegedly squatting in property
4th September 2018 - 2019: SDP promises free, fair primaries in Benue
4th September 2018 - Shekarau quits PDP
4th September 2018 - Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job
4th September 2018 - Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm
4th September 2018 - Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job
4th September 2018 - Federer, Sharapova crash out of US Open
4th September 2018 - INEC denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt
4th September 2018 - Bayelsa rural communities embrace Safe Motherhood scheme
Home / National / Customs records historic monthly revenue of N140.4bn
CUSTOMS

Customs records historic monthly revenue of N140.4bn

— 4th September 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, disclosed that it recorded its highest monthly revenue collection of N140 billion in August this year, since it was established in 1891.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, who made the disclosure said the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, attributed the feat to dogged pursuit of the reform programmes which include: Strategic deployment of manpower; Upgrade on the electronic systems from Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS I) to NICIS II which has blocked leakages; Strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the Tariff and Trade department; Robust stakeholder engagements resulting in higher compliance; Increased disposition of Officers and Men to change the way of doing things for the better.

READ ALSO: Shekarau quits PDP

Attah said  Ali’s implementation of three pronged Presidential mandate of Restructure, Reform and Raise revenue in NCS has continued to strengthen and reposition the Service as a crucial contributor to national economy and security.

“In the last eight months, the Service has effected seizures of 156,090 bags of smuggled rice, 15,632 sets of military wears, 489,000 ammunitions and other items with the highest monthly revenue collection of over N140 billion in August 2018.

“These positive harvests in the areas of anti-smuggling and Revenue generation is a clear testimony of what can be achieved under a selflessly focused leadership.

“NCS therefore calls on Nigerians to support the Service by providing credible information that will help nip smuggling at the bud and generate needed revenue for national development”, the Customs spokesman stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CUSTOMS

Customs records historic monthly revenue of N140.4bn

— 4th September 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, disclosed that it recorded its highest monthly revenue collection of N140 billion in August this year, since it was established in 1891. The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, who made the disclosure said the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, attributed the…

  • nysc

    NYSC member, 2 others docked for allegedly squatting in property

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Lizzy Onuh,  and two others on Tuesday appeared before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates ‘ Court in Abuja for allegedly squatting in a property. The NYSC member, Onuh and her housemates, Lilian Kelechukwu and Ogbonna Ozugbemene, are standing trial on a three-count charge of…

  • SHEKARAU

    Shekarau quits PDP

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN A former Governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Media aide to the former governor, Sule Ya’u Sule, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Kano, on Tuesday. Ya’u Sule, who did not give reasons for the decision, however said that…

  • JOB

    Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday warned that he would sanction contractors who failed to adhere to job specifications. ‘‘I will not tolerate poor execution of work from any contractor,” he said. Bagudu gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari. He issued the…

  • SICKLE CELL

    Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm

    — 4th September 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Some people living with sickle cell anaemia, in Kaduna State, have sent save-our-soul message to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to help make their everyday drugs available at public hospitals across the state. This was the centre of discussion when Bako Youth Development Foundation, a sickle cell support group paid a courtesy call on…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share