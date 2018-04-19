The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Customs PTML command rakes in N25bn in 1st quarter
19th April 2018 - IMF advises Nigeria, others to build buffers against sudden shocks
19th April 2018 - NSE: Market cap dips by N6bn
19th April 2018 - FG pledges incentives for aviation sector investors
19th April 2018 - Natural oil & gas suppliers plan nationwide operation
19th April 2018 - CBN injects $210m into forex market
19th April 2018 - Buhari and his priorities
19th April 2018 - Open letter to Boko Haram
19th April 2018 - Candid talk from the pulpit
19th April 2018 - Senate crisis, a coup attempt – Waku
Home / Business / Customs PTML command rakes in N25bn in 1st quarter
customs

Customs PTML command rakes in N25bn in 1st quarter

— 19th April 2018

Philip Nwosu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Port Terminal Mulitservice Logistic (PTML) Command, said it raked in about N98 billion in 2017 as against N62 billion realised in 2016.

The outgoing  Customs Area Controller, Mrs. Aremu Modupe, who stated this in Lagos, said the amount leaves  a surplus value of N36,022, 486, 614, indicating a 57.4 per cent increase in revenue when compared against figures for 2016.

She said that achieving the feat was as a result of increase in cargo throughput and diligence on the part of the service’s officers.

She said for the  first quarter of 2018, the command has raked in N25 billion as against N21 billion at the same period in 2017.

A statement from the Customs Public Relations Officers for PTML Command, Muhammed Yakubu, said that officers and men of the NCS at the command have been charged to work towards yielding more revenue for the force in 2018.

Giving the charge to the officers during a  handover   ceremony, Adetoye Francis, a Comptroller of Customs said officers should be by alive to their responsibilities and work towards increasing the revenue base of government.   

Adetoye was taking over  from Aremu Modupe, outgoing Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command who is now acting Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) in charge of Strategic Research & Policy (SR&P).

He said:  “My officers should wake up so that we will be able to surmount the challenge, otherwise, there could be problem. They have to do more than what they were doing before to avoid problems.

“You must improve revenue, facilitate seamless trade in that your seat. You must optimise your posting. And please if you know you can no longer perform in that your seat, please come to me, no formality. What I need is your best at all times. You must improve on your seat. I don’t want your best.  Improve in your best.”

Comptroller Adetoye said:  “I have the mandate to get more revenue, facilitate trade; make sure there is no infractions and also carry out anti-smuggling activities. This is the only thing we have to do to make the CGC who has much confidence in us happy.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

customs

Customs PTML command rakes in N25bn in 1st quarter

— 19th April 2018

Philip Nwosu The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Port Terminal Mulitservice Logistic (PTML) Command, said it raked in about N98 billion in 2017 as against N62 billion realised in 2016. The outgoing  Customs Area Controller, Mrs. Aremu Modupe, who stated this in Lagos, said the amount leaves  a surplus value of N36,022, 486, 614,…

  • IMF

    IMF advises Nigeria, others to build buffers against sudden shocks

    — 19th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC  The International Monetary Fund (IMF), has advised Nigeria as well as other income countries to build fiscal buffers to help them wade through sudden challenges. The Director of Fiscal Affairs Department, IMF, Vitor Gasper, made the call Wednesday at the Fiscal Monitoring press briefing at the ongoing 2018 Spring Meetings in Washington…

  • Nigerian Stock Exchange

    NSE: Market cap dips by N6bn

    — 19th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Equity transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued its zig-zag movement as the total value of equities dipped by N6 billion. Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) went down by 0.04 per cent or 16.42 points to close at 40,772.26 points from 40.788.68 points recorded on Tuesday even as the…

  • Fg

    FG pledges incentives for aviation sector investors

    — 19th April 2018

    Louis Ibah Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustafa, has assured investors of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing the requisite legislation, infrastructure and security that would protect all investments in the country. Mustapha, who addressed delegates from various countries across the world who gathered for the Airports Council International (ACI)…

  • Oil

    Natural oil & gas suppliers plan nationwide operation

    — 19th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja AS part of efforts aimed at deepening downstream operations, the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) says it has put necessary machinery in motion to commence full operations nationwide. The Secretary to the Board of Trustee of NOGASA, Eddy Nwosu told journalists in Abuja on Monday shortly after the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share