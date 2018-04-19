Customs PTML command rakes in N25bn in 1st quarter

Philip Nwosu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Port Terminal Mulitservice Logistic (PTML) Command, said it raked in about N98 billion in 2017 as against N62 billion realised in 2016.

The outgoing Customs Area Controller, Mrs. Aremu Modupe, who stated this in Lagos, said the amount leaves a surplus value of N36,022, 486, 614, indicating a 57.4 per cent increase in revenue when compared against figures for 2016.

She said that achieving the feat was as a result of increase in cargo throughput and diligence on the part of the service’s officers.

She said for the first quarter of 2018, the command has raked in N25 billion as against N21 billion at the same period in 2017.

A statement from the Customs Public Relations Officers for PTML Command, Muhammed Yakubu, said that officers and men of the NCS at the command have been charged to work towards yielding more revenue for the force in 2018.

Giving the charge to the officers during a handover ceremony, Adetoye Francis, a Comptroller of Customs said officers should be by alive to their responsibilities and work towards increasing the revenue base of government.

Adetoye was taking over from Aremu Modupe, outgoing Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command who is now acting Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) in charge of Strategic Research & Policy (SR&P).

He said: “My officers should wake up so that we will be able to surmount the challenge, otherwise, there could be problem. They have to do more than what they were doing before to avoid problems.

“You must improve revenue, facilitate seamless trade in that your seat. You must optimise your posting. And please if you know you can no longer perform in that your seat, please come to me, no formality. What I need is your best at all times. You must improve on your seat. I don’t want your best. Improve in your best.”

Comptroller Adetoye said: “I have the mandate to get more revenue, facilitate trade; make sure there is no infractions and also carry out anti-smuggling activities. This is the only thing we have to do to make the CGC who has much confidence in us happy.”