The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Customs officer arraigned for trafficking cannabis
22nd June 2017 - Eid el-Fitr: FG decalres Monday, Tuesday public holiday
22nd June 2017 - Eid el-Fitr: Sultan urges Muslims to look for new moon Saturday
22nd June 2017 - Association urges Etsu of Kwali to collaborate with other traditional rulers to promote peace
22nd June 2017 - DHQ denies service chiefs elongate tenure for colleagues
22nd June 2017 - Building Under Construction Collapses In Ilorin (Photos, Video)
22nd June 2017 - Angola VP to face corruption trial
22nd June 2017 - 4 Reasons a blog doesn’t grow as expected
22nd June 2017 - Court okays more evidence in Alison-Madueke trial
22nd June 2017 - Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration
Home / National / Customs officer arraigned for trafficking cannabis

Customs officer arraigned for trafficking cannabis

— 22nd June 2017

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, ordered that a former Customs Officer, Mr Emmanuel Ugwoke, charged with drug trafficking, should be remanded in prison.

Ugwoke, resident in Badagry in Lagos State, was said to have been dismissed from service, and had served at the Seme border post of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

He was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on two counts of drug trafficking.

The accused was alleged to have unlawfully trafficked about 394 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution alleged that the accused committed the offence on May 14, 2017, at Gbaji Customs’ checkpoint along Seme-Badagry road.

The accused, who was said to have driven the Customs vehicle that conveyed the consignment, was alleged to have knowingly transported the prohibited ‘weed’ in a Toyota Hilux belonging to the service.

The prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 19, 20(1)(a) and 20 (2) of the NDLEA Act. Cap N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

After his plea, the prosecutor urged the court to order the remand of the accused in prison while he sought for a trial date.

Chief Benson Ndakara, counsel to the accused, pleaded with the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms.

He told the court that he had filed a motion for bail and that same had been served on the prosecution which had also responded accordingly.

In a ruling, Justice Rabiu Shagari ordered the remand of the accused in prison and adjourned the case until Sept. 28 to decide on his bail application.

The NDLEA Act provides for a term of life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of drug trafficking.

Source: NAN

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Chizoba Ikenwa

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Customs officer arraigned for trafficking cannabis

— 22nd June 2017

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, ordered that a former Customs Officer, Mr Emmanuel Ugwoke, charged with drug trafficking, should be remanded in prison. Ugwoke, resident in Badagry in Lagos State, was said to have been dismissed from service, and had served at the Seme border post of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)….

Share

  • Eid el-Fitr: FG decalres Monday, Tuesday public holiday

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 as Public Holiday to mark Eid el Fitr. Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau made the annnouncement on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja. ‎ He‎ enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of…

    Share

  • Eid el-Fitr: Sultan urges Muslims to look for new moon Saturday

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged the Muslim Ummah in the country to look for the new Moon of Shawwal on Saturday, June 24. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan made the call in a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto,…

    Share

  • Association urges Etsu of Kwali to collaborate with other traditional rulers to promote peace

    — 22nd June 2017

    Mr Ken Ukaoha, President, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), has urged the Etsu of Kwali, Shaban Nizazo, to work closely with other traditional rulers to promote peace in the country. Ukaoha made the appeal in Kwali, FCT on Thursday when the leadership of the association paid a courtesy visit to the Etsu. He said…

    Share

  • DHQ denies service chiefs elongate tenure for colleagues

    — 22nd June 2017

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja​ ​​​The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday denied reports that some Service Chiefs were illegally extending the military careers of their course mates. It also said there is no act of illegality perpetrated by either the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff or Chief of the Air Staff, as far as…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share