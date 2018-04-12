The Sun News
Customs

Customs intercepts 14 trailer loads of rice from Cotonuo

12th April 2018

Isaac Anumihe

As part of efforts to rid the nation of foreign parboiled rice, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted 14 trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from the neighbouring Benin Republic. 

Speaking to newsmen at the unit’s office in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller  Mohammed Uba, said that apart from the 8,674 bags of parboiled rice, 64 exotic vehicles, 963 cartons of frozen poultry products, 431 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 163 bales of used clothing, 569 pieces of used tyres and 69 bags of sugar were also intercepted and seized by the command. 

Also, 2,671 bags of rice were evacuated from nine makeshift storage houses in Ilogbo, Abeokuta.

“Between March 19 and April 9, 2018, we have intercepted various contraband with a duty paid value (DPV) of N1.46 billion. Similarly, the unit, through its intervention, recovered N166.2 million in March from duty payments and demand notices on general goods from seaports, airports and border stations through wrong classification, transfer of value and shortchange in duty payment meant for the coffer of the Federal Government,” he said.

Uba also stated that the unit generated  a whopping N1.63 billion to the Federal Government in three weeks. “The unit made a cumulative sum of N1.63 billion within the weeks under review. The seized items include Indian hemp, 64 exotic vehicles, 6,003 bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 10 trailers), 963 cartons of frozen poultry products, 431 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 163 bales of used clothing, 569 pieces of used tyres, 69 bags of sugar, four containers. 

“Amazingly, among the seizures was the interception of 570 parcels and 98 sacks of Indian hemp (Cannabis Sativa) weighing 1,550kg, along Olorunda axis of Ogun State based on intelligence, making it the highest seizure of such hard drugs in the history of FOU A. 

