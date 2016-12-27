The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Teachers urged to speak, promote and teach indigenous languages
27th December 2016 - Pay what you owe varsities from Paris Club refund, ASUU tells governors
27th December 2016 - UNIZIK inducts 56 medical laboratory scientists
27th December 2016 - Day of glory for teachers’ sons
27th December 2016 - IPCR: FG restates commitment to peace
27th December 2016 - NCC fine: MTN pays N80bn to FG –Minister
27th December 2016 - Key sectors get N1trn forex allocation in December
27th December 2016 - Customs impounds truck laden with adulterated diesel
27th December 2016 - NLC tasks workers on disbursement of Paris debt refund
27th December 2016 - 2016: Forex strain like never before
Home / Business / Customs impounds truck laden with adulterated diesel

Customs impounds truck laden with adulterated diesel

— 27th December 2016

By Uche Usim

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’, Owerri, has impounded a truck with registration number GBB 85 XA suspected to be carrying adulterated diesel product.
According to the Customs Area Controller in charge of the unit, Mohammed Uba Garba, the truck was impounded along Aba-Owerri Road, while the exhibit was discovered to have been hidden in a specially constructed tank for illegal bunkering.
Also seized were 256 sacks of expired animal feeds used to conceal adulterated product to deceive security operatives in order to evade arrest.
The Controller expressed worry over the bad diesel as it could cause blockages of heavy duty machines and generators, which equally emit hazardous carbon monoxide detrimental to human health.
Mohammed revealed that a suspect, identified as Chibuzor Njoku, was arrested in connection with the crime and would be handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution.
Meanwhile, the FOU boss said a 40-ft container with marked MRKU 254564 loaded with 1,017 sacks of 50kg cannabis (Indian hemp) estimated at over N16,000,000 was intercepted on the Benin-Shagamu Road also on December 7, 2016.
According to him, the only suspect, James Idoko, who, upon interrogation, claimed to be a student attempted to deceive the Customs officials by fraudulently presenting copies of suspected fake Customs processed importation documents, which were contrary to what was contained in the container.
The suspect, according to the Controller, offered a bribe of N350,000 in an attempt to avoid arrest, adding that he is currently in custody with the bribe money, which now serves as an exhibit along with the container load of cannabis and will be handed over to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
He noted that the increasing criminality, violence and juvenile delinquency among the youths was traceable to the rampant consumption of hard drugs such as marijuana hence the clamp down on those involved in the illicit business.
The FOU Zone C also impounded a MAN diesel truck with registration number KRV 238 XB loaded with 725 different brands of 50kg foreign rice with Duty Paid Value of N24,650,000 suspected to have been smuggled into the country through the numerous creeks in Calabar/Cameroon border on December 7.
A suspect, Fredrick Eze, who claimed to be a representative of the owners of the exhibit was arrested alongside the seized truck.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCC fine: MTN pays N80bn to FG –Minister

— 27th December 2016

The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards.This means that the telco is still owing Nigerian government about N250 billion out of the total sum agreed following the infraction. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, who…

  • Key sectors get N1trn forex allocation in December

    — 27th December 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted some companies’ requests for foreign exchange (forex) valued at over N1trillion through the inter-bank window. A statement from the apex bank at the weekend said this was in line with its determination to ensure seamless flow of activities in critical sectors of the Nigeria…

  • Customs impounds truck laden with adulterated diesel

    — 27th December 2016

    By Uche Usim The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’, Owerri, has impounded a truck with registration number GBB 85 XA suspected to be carrying adulterated diesel product. According to the Customs Area Controller in charge of the unit, Mohammed Uba Garba, the truck was impounded along Aba-Owerri Road, while the exhibit…

  • NLC tasks workers on disbursement of Paris debt refund

    — 27th December 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola Against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s  disbursement of the refund of Paris debt deductions to state governments, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged all its state affiliates to monitor closely the amount received by each state. Besides monitoring, the NLC equally tasked its members to engage their state governments to…

  • 2016: Forex strain like never before

    — 27th December 2016

    By Omodele Adigun As the curtain gradually falls on 2016, Nigerians would, probably, not forget in a hurry the unprecedented foreign exchange (forex) troubles that shook the banking sector to its roots during the outgoing year. The enormity of the problem might have been shielded from the public for some time before it boiled over…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351