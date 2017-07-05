Customs impounds N7m imported used clothes in Katsina

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has impounded a trailer-load of imported used clothes said to have a street value of about N7 million.

The NCS also, at a ceremony in Katsina, handed over a middle-aged man who was apprehended in possession of Tramadol Hydrochloride, classified as hard drug, to the state Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking at the programme, the NCS Area Comptroller, Olusemire Kayode, said that his men intercepted the trailer load of second hand clothes along Jibia Road, on Sunday morning, after the officials were forced to shoot at the rear tyres of the vehicle following the refusal of the driver and the occupants to stop.

According to the NCS boss, “We shall continue to do all within legal means to stop smuggling including enlightening people on the harm smuggling is doing to our economy.

“Each bale costs N70,000 at whole sale price and if you multiply that by 100, you can add up the total value.”

He said that the drug peddler was also arrested on Sunday along one of the illegal routes bordering Jibia town with Niger Republic.

He explained that thee drugs were in 37 rolls with each roll containing 10 packets of the tablet.

As he put it, “my officers caught the suspect along with the drugs about 3: a.m on Sunday inside a bush along the Jibia route.

“We are handing him over to the NDLEA today along with the drugs in line with inter-agencies cooperation.

“This drug you see is very dangerous and it belongs to the category of heroin and cocaine.

“I suggest more enlightenment on the harmful effects of drug taking to our people. Hard drug consumption can only give you and hallucinations and myopia.”

An NDLEA officer, Eze Simon, who received the suspect and the drugs on behalf of the agency, praised the NCS for its efforts.