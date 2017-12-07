The Sun News
Latest
7th December 2017 - Customs impounds contraband valued at N1.59bn
7th December 2017 - SON warns motorists against using re-threaded tyres
7th December 2017 - CBN tasks investors on job, wealth creation
7th December 2017 - Unpaid salaries: ALGON defends Bayelsa
7th December 2017 - I won’t leave APC – Abe
7th December 2017 - FG wants Rivers to fail – Wike
7th December 2017 - Army appoints new commander for Boko Haram war
7th December 2017 - Ex-Appeal Court Justice arrested for alleged N200m bribe
7th December 2017 - There’s plot to stop convention – PDP
7th December 2017 - Maina dares EFCC
Home / National / Customs impounds contraband valued at N1.59bn

Customs impounds contraband valued at N1.59bn

— 7th December 2017

The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted various contraband with a duty paid value (DPV) of N1.59 billion between November 1 and November 30
The Customs Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Garba Mohammed, said this when he conducted newsmen round Customs’ warehouses in Lagos on Wednesday.
According to Mohammed, a total of 185 items were intercepted within the period under review.
“The command intercepted 64 units of various types of vehicles under detention; 13,333 bags of 50kg parboiled rice; 15 parcels of Indian hemp; 205 bales of second-hand clothing and 1,390 cartons of frozen poultry products.
“We intercepted 1,101 pieces of used tyres; 835 jerry cans of vegetable oil; 17 20ft containers suspected to be carrying wood under detention and 385 cartons of Tiffany cream biscuits.
“Also intercepted were 2,300 cartons of Tiffany chocolate cream fudge and toffee sweet as well as 137 cartons of block engine cylinder,’’ he said.
The controller said that five suspects were apprehended along with the seizures, and one of the suspects has been released on administrative bail.
Mohammed stated that some 50kg bags of rice were intercepted and discovered to have been locally-produced.
He said that the bags of rice were intercepted while being re-bagged to deceive Nigerians that the commodity was imported.
According to him, through Customs intelligence, three bullet-proof jeeps were among the vehicles seized.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of the suspects, Mr. Adams Oghenegare, a driver with GPC Truck Transport Company, said he was apprehended by Customs at Otta, in the Agbara area of Lagos.
Oghenegare said he loaded some 50kg bags of rice and used some cartons of food seasoning to cover the consignment in order to deceive security agents.
The controller said that some owners of the 57 vehicles intercepted in Omole Estate, Lagos, by officers of the unit had not come forward for identification in order to pay the duty and to retrieve their vehicles.
According to Mohammed, all smuggled vehicles and rice through the land borders would attract outright seizure following the Federal Government’s directives.
He said that importation of groundnut oil was prohibited through land or sea.
Mohammed also commended the Comptroller-General of customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.) and the entire management for providing the necessary logistics that brought about the feats.

He also commended the media for their continued support and for using their medium in sensitising the public on the effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Customs impounds contraband valued at N1.59bn

— 7th December 2017

The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted various contraband with a duty paid value (DPV) of N1.59 billion between November 1 and November 30 The Customs Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Garba Mohammed, said this when he conducted newsmen round Customs’ warehouses in Lagos on Wednesday. According to Mohammed, a…

  • SON warns motorists against using re-threaded tyres

    — 7th December 2017

    The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned motorists against using re-threaded tyres, saying that they are dangerous and can lead to serious accidents on the road. The coordinator of SON in Kwara State, Mr. Sunday Yashim, gave the warning on Wednesday in Ilorin while briefing newsmen on the dangers of using retreaded tires. Yashim…

  • CBN tasks investors on job, wealth creation

    — 7th December 2017

    The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has urged the private sector to support the Federal Government’s efforts at creating jobs and stimulating growth of the Nigerian economy. The CBN’s acting director, corporate communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Emefiele made the call at…

  • Unpaid salaries: ALGON defends Bayelsa

    — 7th December 2017

    • State uncovers bloated work force in Dickson’s LG From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Bayelsa State chapter, has blamed dwindling federal allocation for salaries backlog in the eight local governments in the state. This was even as the state government said it has been able to save N40 million…

  • I won’t leave APC – Abe

    — 7th December 2017

    Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has vowed that despite the needless provocation and unwarranted bitterness against him, he will not leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party. This was as he traced the current crisis rocking the APC in Rivers State to the March 4,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share