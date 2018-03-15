The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Customs harmonises database for vehicle import 
15th March 2018 - Modular refineries won’t solve petrol supply deficit – Kachikwu
15th March 2018 - FEC approves Nigeria’s signing of ACFTA in Rwanda 
15th March 2018 - CPC hails duty increase on tobacco, alcohol
15th March 2018 - Google to ban bitcoin, cryptocurrency adverts
15th March 2018 - GT Bank records N200.24bn PBT in 2017
15th March 2018 - NIMASA, lawmakers in open confrontation over poor budget performance
15th March 2018 - Olam Nigeria invests $1bn in agric sector
15th March 2018 - OPS rejects increase in Land Use Charge
15th March 2018 - Demystifying the Lagos Land Use Charge
Home / Business / Customs harmonises database for vehicle import 

Customs harmonises database for vehicle import 

— 15th March 2018

 Isaac Anumihe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would soon harmonise its database for all imported vehicles into the country.

Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller Muhammed Baba, disclosed this during his maiden media parley in Lagos, yesterday.

Baba said with the deployment of the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS 11) platform, the database of all imported vehicles will now be automated, thus making it possible for the various customs formations to have a uniform value on all imported vehicles.

However, clearing agents had on several occasions complained about lack of database of customs value thereby making the various customs commands issue different values on imported vehicles. 

They had called on customs to develop its database to enable them have a fore knowledge of what they are expected to pay as import duty on a particular vehicle.

According to Baba, with the NICIS 11 programme  deployment, the valuation database will be automated.

“It will be automated in such a way that the VIN number, gives you all the necessary descriptions of the vehicle. It gives you the capacity of the vehicle, country of origin of the vehicle, type, brand and then it gives you the value. Meetings are going on to harmonise this position before deployment of NICIS. In no distant time, transparency will definitely come in the clearance of vehicles,” he said.

Baba assured that the command, under his watch, would continue to improve the ease of doing business initiative of the Federal Government by making customs process more efficient to enable lower transaction cost for business.

“We are to provide coordinating roles in the ease of doing business initiative of the Federal Government. As part of the trade facilitation effort, we are aware of the 48 hours cargo clearance time. We have therefore deployed the time release study as performance indicators to guide our performance.

“We shall block all revenue leakages to collect appropriate duties and meet our target of N354 billion. So far, till date, we have collected N62 billion,” he said.

He added that plans are ongoing to deploy a software to handle the remaining part of the export procedure automation. This, according to him, will enable records of non-oil export, agriculture products and other manufactured products.

Baba also solicited the support and corporation of the media to strengthen the existing relationship between the command and its stakeholders.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Customs harmonises database for vehicle import 

— 15th March 2018

 Isaac Anumihe The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would soon harmonise its database for all imported vehicles into the country. Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller Muhammed Baba, disclosed this during his maiden media parley in Lagos, yesterday. Baba said with the deployment of the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS 11)…

  • Modular refineries won’t solve petrol supply deficit – Kachikwu

    — 15th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has said that contrary to expectations in certain quarters, the proposed modular refineries in the Delta region of the country would not bridge the petrol supply deficit Nigeria is currently experiencing.  Kachikwu, who briefed alongside his counterparts in Foreign Affairs, Industry, Trade and Investment…

  • FEC approves Nigeria’s signing of ACFTA in Rwanda 

    — 15th March 2018

    …As NLC kicks Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the framework agreement for establishing African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).  The ACFTA is meant to promote commerce among African countries, even though the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is opposed to the idea. Buhari…

  • CPC hails duty increase on tobacco, alcohol

    — 15th March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) over the  weekend identified with the Federal Government’s recent increase in excise duty on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, stressing that it will serve as a measure to reduce the risks of abuse and disease. The council also applauded the Buhari administration’s consideration for consumers in “granting…

  • Google to ban bitcoin, cryptocurrency adverts

    — 15th March 2018

    Google, reputed to be the world’s largest digital advertising platform, on Tuesday announced plans to review its advertising policy as it affects certain financial services, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, from June this year. The new restriction plan, according to a report by New York Times, would be applicable on all Google’s platforms, like YouTube,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share