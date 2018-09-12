– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger
12th September 2018 - Police, army, others in show of force over IPOB
12th September 2018 -  2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra
12th September 2018 - Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says
12th September 2018 - Match-fixing: Bimo FC boycotts NNL matches
12th September 2018 - Zimbabwean police ban public gatherings in Harare after cholera outbreak
12th September 2018 - Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage
12th September 2018 - Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry
12th September 2018 - Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River
12th September 2018 - Ebola survivors might still experience virus after – Cambridge University lecturer
Home / National / Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger
custom

Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger

— 12th September 2018

NAN

Mr Abba-Kaseem Yusuf, the new Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in charge of Niger, Kogi and Kwara Commands has pledged to intensify efforts to collect maximum revenue, while fighting smuggling.

Abba-Kaseem gave the assurance in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Benjamin Lamba in Minna on Wednesday.

He disclosed that effective operational order on how to fight smugglers had since been issues to field officers.

“We have positioned our officers at identified routes of smuggling to prevent any illegal goods coming into the country.

READ ALSO Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says

My predecessor had done a great job and I intend to do even more,” he said.

Abba-Kaseem also urged officers and men of the command to imbibe the culture of transparency and professionalism, as they discharge their responsibilities.

He, however, warned that any act of negative conduct among the officers and men would not be tolerated by the command.

Abba-Kaseem’s predecessor, Mr Benjamin Binga, appealed to officers and men of the command to extend the same support and cooperation he enjoyed to the new Area Comptroller.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

custom

Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger

— 12th September 2018

NAN Mr Abba-Kaseem Yusuf, the new Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in charge of Niger, Kogi and Kwara Commands has pledged to intensify efforts to collect maximum revenue, while fighting smuggling. Abba-Kaseem gave the assurance in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Benjamin Lamba in Minna on Wednesday. He disclosed…

  • FORCE

    Police, army, others in show of force over IPOB

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN A detachment of the police, army, navy and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Wednesday embarked on a show of force on major streets in Umuahia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show of force is an apparent response to the Sept. 14 stay-at-home directive, issued by the Independent…

  • YOUTHS CLASH

     2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra

    — 12th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Two persons were feared killed, on Wednesday, at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State when police and youths in the area clashed over the death of a motorcycle (Okada) rider. One of the dead was said to be the Okada rider who was allegedly evading arrest by the police…

  • NIGERIA NEEDS DIGITAL PRESIDENT

    Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says

    — 12th September 2018

    “A new order requires a president that is mobile, digital, that has capacity to plan for its people, that has a destination that he is taking his people to” Judex Okoro, Cakabar Senate President and PDP presidential aspirant Bukola Saraki says Nigeria needs a president that is “mobile, digital and has the capacity to plan…

  • minimum wage

    Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The Presidency has reassured workers of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to an increase in the minimum wage. Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), gave the assurance on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja. Enang spoke at the backdrop…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share