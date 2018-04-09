Customs generates N4b in Kano, Jigawa borders

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano/Jigawa states’ Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) has generated a total of N4 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Comptroller of Customs in the Command, Alhaji Abba Yusuf Kyari, who disclosed this, explained that the figure generated represented a surplus of N609 million of their N3 billion quarterly target.

The Comptroller explained that the Command also recorded a total of 41 seizures of assorted contraband in the first quarter of the year adding that the seized items included foreign parboiled rice, foreign vegetable oil, foreign Marconi and spaghetti , foreign sugar, second hand clothing and used vehicles.

Briefing the media on the revenue figure and anti- smuggling activities in the Command, he declared that they would continue to remain focus on their mandate while assuring that they would continue to work hard to ensure they surpass their annual revenue target

He noted that in last five days, the Command had recorded series of seizures of contraband from different locations in Kano and Jigawa States while adding that they have arrested four suspects in respect of the importation of these goods.

He held that the quantities of rice were intercepted at a border town in Maigatari and Niger Republic while adding that another truck, containing rice concealed inside bags of beans was also seized in Kano.

He added that 20 bales of second hands clothes were seized at they were about being brought into Kano adding the valuation unit was computing the street value of all the recent arrests made so far..