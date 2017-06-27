Customs generates N239.4bn in first quarter

The Nigerian Custom Service (NCS), generated N239.4billion in the first three months of this year, figures obtained from the Federal Ministry of Finance have revealed.

The amount was contained in a document obtained yesterday in Abuja, showing the activities of the ministry in the last two years.

The NCS, according to the document, stated that its revenue performance for the first quarter of this year exceeded its target of N193.2billion.

This, the service added, was achieved through a reform programme aimed at restructuring the agency, re-orientation of its officers, removing defects and adopting simplified procedures in its activities.

“The NCS collected N904.07billion in 2015 against a target of N944.4billion; the total collection in 2016 was N898.67billion against the target amount of N973.3billion.

“Between January and March 2017, the NCS was able to generate N239.4billion, exceeding the target of N193.22billion set for the period,” it said.

The service also said it had complied with a Presidential directive to deliver all seized perishable goods to the Internally Displaced Persons affected by the insurgency in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Edo camps.

It said there was a strict compliance with rules governing the operations of the NCS, adding that a standard operational procedure was developed to ensure transparency and accountability.

The service also said it strengthened international engagements with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for trade facilitation and optimum revenue collection.