– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
4th September 2018 - Plateau LG poll: APC elders seek sanction against Lalong critics
4th September 2018 - FG plans academic upgrade of FRSC academy in Enugu
4th September 2018 - Oyo to field 100 athletes for National Youth Games
4th September 2018 - Only credible convention can make PDP avoid crisis – Jimi Agbaje
4th September 2018 - Why Buhari won’t assent to Electoral Bill – Presidency
4th September 2018 - WAFU U-17 qualifiers: Garba assures of Eaglets’ victory over Cote d’ Voire
4th September 2018 - Police direct hospitals, clinics to treat gunshot victims 
4th September 2018 - Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries 
4th September 2018 - Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials
Home / National / Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
nigeria customs

Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official

— 4th September 2018

NAN

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it recorded its highest ever monthly revenue of N140.4 billion in August 2018.

The Nigeria Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Attah, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) said the improvement was as a result of dogged pursuit of several reform programmes.

Ali highlighted some of the reforms to include strategic deployment of manpower and upgrade on the electronic systems from Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS I) to NICIS II which had succeeded in blocking leakages.

He also said the increase in revenue was as a result of strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the Nigeria Customs Service Tariff and Trade Department and robust stakeholder engagements resulting in higher compliance.

READ ALSO FG plans academic upgrade of FRSC academy in Enugu

The NCS boss said the increased disposition of Officers and Men to change their way of doing things for the better had impacted positively on the organisation’s productivity.

“The implementation of three pronged Presidential mandate of ‘Restructure, Reform and Raise revenue’ in NCS has continued to strengthen the Service as a crucial contributor to National economy and Security.

“The Service has effectively seized 156,090 bags of smuggled rice, 15,632 sets of military wears, 489,000 ammunitions and other items.

“This is in addition to the highest monthly revenue collection of over N140 billion in August 2018.

“This positive harvest in the areas of anti-smuggling and revenue generation is a clear testimony of what can be achieved under a selflessly focused leadership,” Ali said in a statement.

The NCS boss called on Nigerians to support the Service by providing credible information that would help nip smuggling in the bud and generate the needed revenue for national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the month of July, the NCS declared N556.7 billion as revenue   generated from January to June, 2018.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

nigeria customs

Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official

— 4th September 2018

NAN The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it recorded its highest ever monthly revenue of N140.4 billion in August 2018. The Nigeria Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja. According to Attah, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) said the improvement was as a result of dogged…

  • LALONG CRITICS

    Plateau LG poll: APC elders seek sanction against Lalong critics

    — 4th September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Concern Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, have called for the sanction of top members of the party in Kanam who castigated Governor Simon Lalong for refusing to endorsed an illegal candidate, Mohammed Barau, for the forth coming local government elections in the…

  • FRSC ACADEMY

    FG plans academic upgrade of FRSC academy in Enugu

    — 4th September 2018

    Fred Ezeh and Gracia Iroaja, Abuja The Federal Government has announced its plans to upgrade of the Federal Road Safety Academy, Udi, in Enugu State, to a full fledged degree awarding institution. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed the information when he received the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi,…

  • CONVENTION

    Only credible convention can make PDP avoid crisis – Jimi Agbaje

    — 4th September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in the 2015 elections, in Lagos State, Dr. Olujimi Agbaje, on Monday, advocated the need for the conduct of free, fair and credible PDP  convention ahead of the 2019 general elections. A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor Dickson on Media Relations, Mr….

  • PRESIDENCY

    Why Buhari won’t assent to Electoral Bill – Presidency

    — 4th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has given reason President Muhammadu Buhari declined Assent to the Electoral (Amendment) Bill in 2018. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, in a statement, said President Buhari has already communicated his decision to the Senate and the House of Representatives on August…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share