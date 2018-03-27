The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - Customs intercept oil tanker with contraband rice worth N11 million
27th March 2018 - In Nigeria, History Studies is back in the school curriculum
27th March 2018 - Benue Governor Ortom says Danjuma comment misrepresented
27th March 2018 - DStv, GOtv to air Nigeria, Serbia international friendly live
27th March 2018 - Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Lagos declares Thursday March 29 work-free
27th March 2018 - Abraham Badru, son of Hon. Dolapo Badru, shot dead in London
27th March 2018 - Croatian striker Bruno is Boban dead after being struck in chest by football
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari due in Lagos Thursday, to attend Tinubu’s 65th birthday
27th March 2018 - Ex-Brazilian President Lula loses appeals, may be jailed
Home / National / Customs intercept oil tanker with contraband rice worth N11 million
customs contraband rice

Customs intercept oil tanker with contraband rice worth N11 million

— 27th March 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Nigerian Customs Service in Sokoto has intercepted an oil tanker loaded with 525 bags of foreign contraband rice with a total street value of N11 million.

The oil tanker, according to the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Sokoto Kebbi and Zamfara States, Mr. Nasir Ahmed, concealed the contraband rice while carrying low pour fuel oil (LPFO).

Ahmed explained that the goods were intercepted on Koko-Yauri road on the way to Suleja in Niger State, adding that consumption of such contraband rice posed serious health risks to Nigerians.

“This is an oil tanker that is used in carrying black oil. This poses serious health risks and hazard to those who consumed the rice because it has been contaminated,” the Customs Comptroller said.

“I want to commend our men on surveillance, who waited for them at Koko-Yauri road, where they diverted from their normal route, which is Sokoto-Gusau road.

“Our surveillance team was able to arrest them at 2 a.m. and brought the trailer back to Sokoto,” the Customs boss said.

Also paraded was the driver, the conductor and the escort, the Customs Comptroller noting that the Command was still on the trail of the owner, who has since reportedly deserted his house.

Ahmed advised smugglers to go back to farming and engage in rice production through the Federal Government’s ‘Anchor Borrowers’ scheme, rather than trade in contraband rice or other activities that would sabotage the Nigerian economy.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

customs contraband rice

Customs intercept oil tanker with contraband rice worth N11 million

— 27th March 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Nigerian Customs Service in Sokoto has intercepted an oil tanker loaded with 525 bags of foreign contraband rice with a total street value of N11 million. The oil tanker, according to the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Sokoto Kebbi and Zamfara States, Mr. Nasir Ahmed, concealed the contraband rice while…

  • History Studies school curriculum

    In Nigeria, History Studies is back in the school curriculum

    — 27th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government on Tuesday announced the reintroduction of History Studies back into the Nigerian primary and junior secondary school curriculum. The subject was launched alongside a teachers’ guide on how best to administer the course of study. History Studies as a stand-alone subject was abolished in 1982 and merged with Social Studies as…

  • Benue Governor Ortom says Danjuma comment misrepresented

    — 27th March 2018

    Says Buhari will keep promise to rehabilitate 175,000 IDPs 20 million cattles can’t cope with open grazing Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has described as a misrepresentation the controversial comment by former Defence Minister General Theophilus Danjuma, who last weekend called on Nigerians to protect themselves from rampaging armed bandits…

  • apple new ipad pencil support

    Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support

    — 27th March 2018

    Variety Apple introduced a new 9.7 inch iPad at an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday. The new iPad features a Touch ID-compatible home button, as well as support for the Apple Pencil, the company’s custom-built stylus pen. The device will come with an 8 megapixel camera capable of recording 1080p video, along with a HD front-facing camera, last up…

  • JUST IN: Lagos declares Thursday March 29 work-free

    — 27th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government had declared  Thursday, March 29, work-free day fir it’s workers in  a move to give visiting President Muhammadu Buhari a rousing welcome to the state.This was contained in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. kehinde Bamigbetan and made available to newsmen on Tuesday. President Buhari…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share