Customs intercept oil tanker with contraband rice worth N11 million

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Nigerian Customs Service in Sokoto has intercepted an oil tanker loaded with 525 bags of foreign contraband rice with a total street value of N11 million.

The oil tanker, according to the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Sokoto Kebbi and Zamfara States, Mr. Nasir Ahmed, concealed the contraband rice while carrying low pour fuel oil (LPFO).

Ahmed explained that the goods were intercepted on Koko-Yauri road on the way to Suleja in Niger State, adding that consumption of such contraband rice posed serious health risks to Nigerians.

“This is an oil tanker that is used in carrying black oil. This poses serious health risks and hazard to those who consumed the rice because it has been contaminated,” the Customs Comptroller said.

“I want to commend our men on surveillance, who waited for them at Koko-Yauri road, where they diverted from their normal route, which is Sokoto-Gusau road.

“Our surveillance team was able to arrest them at 2 a.m. and brought the trailer back to Sokoto,” the Customs boss said.

Also paraded was the driver, the conductor and the escort, the Customs Comptroller noting that the Command was still on the trail of the owner, who has since reportedly deserted his house.

Ahmed advised smugglers to go back to farming and engage in rice production through the Federal Government’s ‘Anchor Borrowers’ scheme, rather than trade in contraband rice or other activities that would sabotage the Nigerian economy.