Customs collects N2.1b revenue in Niger

The Niger Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), collected N2.1 billion revenue from January to October, the area comptroller, Benjamin Binga, has said.

Binga made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

“Our revenue target for the year is N2.8 billion and so far, we have collected N2.1 billion,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that the command would meet the target due to the commitment of its personnel and concrete measures put in place to ensure diligence in revenue collection.

Binga warned smugglers and others aiding and abetting them to desist from any form of smuggling.

The comptroller said that the service would go extra miles to confront the smugglers.

“We are ready through the various security strategies put in place to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in smuggling,’’ he said.

Binga called for more support from the border communities to assist the service with intelligence information about the movement of smugglers. ((NAN)