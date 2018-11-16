Being a platform that encourages unrestrained communication among users, social media produces the kind of fun that grabs people’s attention.

Tayo Ogunbiyi

Social networking sites which started from Orkut, followed by Twitter and Facebook, have become the vogue across the world, especially among the youth because it makes communication easy, seamless and extremely interactive. Just a few clicks and you can chat with friends and family, from all across the globe. Facebook is, perhaps, the most popular social networking site asit is one of the two most frequented websites in the entire internet. It usually trades places with Google as the most visited web service, and by the company’s estimates, it now has over 800 million active users. That is more regular visitors than the entire internet had in 2004. As at June 2012, Facebook had over 955 million active users, more than half of them using it on mobile devices.

Social media, also known as the new media is a platform that thrives on social interaction, using accessible communication techniques. Through the use of web-based mobile technologies, social media turns communication into interactive dialogue. What makes social media thick is that it accelerates conversations in a more interactive way that makes communication more effective and worthwhile. It takes communication beyond the limitations of the traditional media, which most often delivers content but doesn’t permit readers, or as the case may be, viewers or listeners, to participate in the formation or development of the content. Globally, there is an array of social media networks such as YouTube, Twitter, Whattsap, Instagram, to LinkedIn, Facebook and a host of others.

Being a platform that encourages unrestrained communication among users, social media produces the kind of fun that grabs people’s attention. The opportunity it provides for users to unreservedly share ideas and disseminates information makes it trendy amongst a variety of people all over the world. Aside the opportunity it offers for unbridled communication, social media creates an unusual prospect for all manners of people to bond by sharing their thoughts online. Though, such people might live in different parts of the world and might not even have the slightest chance of meeting in life, the bond that the social media stage creates among them is quite astonishing.