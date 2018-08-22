Curses can’t affect me – Ajimobi— 22nd August 2018
“For me, no matter the curses, it can never affect me because I know I’m working for prayers and not curses. I’m serving the people wholeheartedly…”
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi yesterday said he has served humanity very well, therefore, no matter the curse placed on him by anybody or group of persons, it will not affect him.
READ ALSO: Demolition notice: Yinka Ayefele sues Oyo govt
Speaking with journalists after the Eid el-Kabir celebration at Agodi Eid Ground, the governor, who opened up on the lessons he learnt in more than seven years as governor, said: “The lesson I learnt from the sojourn in the last seven years that we have been running the government is that one needs to fear God.”
Ajimobi vowed not allow the state to slide into a ‘banana republic’ or an animal farm. He said: “If one fears God, no matter the curses placed on him, such curse can never have effect on him. And if someone does what deserve curses and people pray for such an individual, the prayer cannot work for such a person.
READ ALSO: Inherited curse!
“For me, no matter the curses, it can never affect me because I know I’m working for prayers and not curses. I’m serving the people wholeheartedly and I’m happy that God will give us success.”
Ajimobi further said when he took over the reins of government in 2011, he and his team met in the state “at precipice and we needed to have a turnaround. In turning it around, we decided to have our tripod of restoration, which is to restore the old glory.
“When you restore, you must transform. We have restored and we have transformed. And now, we are repositioning, and repositioning is always a work in progress. You can never stop repositioning. Wherever we stop, somebody else will pick it up from there.
“We’ve restored peace and security in Oyo State. Today, Oyo State is one of the safest states in Nigeria. Today, everybody can go through Iwo Road, Beere, Molete, Challenge. All these, hitherto, hot spots have now become very cool spots. All the red light areas are now the green light areas. So, for peace and security, we have achieved much.
“As a leader, anytime you want to make a change, some people, enlightened, unenlightened, ignorant, mischievous will play politics with it. But, a good leader must have the courage to go ahead. If you remember the great Prophet Mohammed, when he was talking about the Almighty God to the people, they sent him away from his hometown.
“So, anytime we, as leaders, heads of government are trying to make changes, people talk, but we forge ahead, no matter what they say. We will never allow this state to become a banana state. We will not allow it to be an animal farm. If you see any state that is doing well in the world, it is that they have rule of law and they obey them. Everybody must obey the law. So, we thank God that we succeeded because we have adhered to law and order.”
READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi police command deploys 2,992 officers and men
On the Eid el-Kabir celebration, Ajimobi noted that “what we are celebrating today is godliness and service to humanity. I believe, most sincerely that I have served humanity rightly as the governor of Oyo State; I never persecute people, but follow the law and stick to it.
“Those who say you are wrong today, tomorrow they will see. And let me end it by the word of Robert Thomas, he said, a good leader will take his people where they want to go, but, a great leader will take his people to where they ought to be, and that is what I am doing for Oyo State.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Yobe records peaceful Sallah celebration21st August 2018
-
-
Sallah: Ajimobi, Chief Imam preach godliness, service to humanity21st August 2018
Latest
Curses can’t affect me – Ajimobi— 22nd August 2018
“For me, no matter the curses, it can never affect me because I know I’m working for prayers and not curses. I’m serving the people wholeheartedly…” Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi yesterday said he has served humanity very well, therefore, no matter the curse placed on him by anybody or group of…
-
2017 budget: FG failed woefully in South East – Govs— 22nd August 2018
“Findings reveal a less than 50 percent budget implementation… 11.73 percent are ongoing… while 0.91 percent are poorly executed and failed.” Magnus Eze, Enugu The South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) has flayed the Federal Government for poor and sectional implementation of capital projects in 2017 Appropriation Act. The governors noted that the unfortunate aspect of…
-
I rejected overtures to replace Ekweremadu – Abaribe— 22nd August 2018
Abaribe said he rejected overtures made to him severally to replace Ekweremadu as the number two in the Senate Magnus Eze, Enugu Leader of South East Caucus in the National Assembly and Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said the unity existing among senators from the zone had sustained Ike Ekweremadu as Deputy…
-
We’ll frustrate take-off of Nigeria Air – Labour— 22nd August 2018
“We have resolved that the issue of payment of the severance benefits of ex-Nigeria Airways workers must be resolved immediately to forestall brewing labour issues…” Louis Ibah Nigeria’s aviation sector senior staff union yesterday, warned that it would frustrate the take-off of Nigeria’s new carrier, Nigeria Air, over the failure to settle an outstanding N45…
-
Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria— 21st August 2018
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians to promote peaceful existence and unity of the country. Abubakar, in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued yesterday in Sokoto, urged politicians to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria. A report quoted him as saying: “Nigeria is above all of us; peace and…
-
Entertainment
Actress Queen Nwokoye Welcomes Daughter— 21st August 2018
Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye and her husband Oluchi Uzoma have welcomed a daughter together. Their friend actress Oma Nnadi who also just had a baby girl was the first to break the good news on her Instagram page. READ ALSO Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta Oma Nnadi: My friend I am super…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Pomp, colour as Presbyterian Church clocks 172 years in Nigeria— 21st August 2018
In June 1952 the administration of the Church of Scotland Mission adopted the name “The Presbyterian Church of Eastern Nigeria” Judex Okoro, Calabar It was pomp and ceremony as the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria clicked glasses to mark over a century on the shores of Nigeria to spread the gospel to the ends of the…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
When Christian leaders, women’s groups shut down Uyo for Udom— 21st August 2018
From all over the state, hundreds of clerics, evangelists and other Christian ministers converged on the town for an enlarged meeting of Christian leaders Teniola Egbuwalo On Wednesday, August 15, Uyo, the serene capital of Akwa Ibom State, was in an evidently boisterous mood. From all over the state, hundreds of clerics, evangelists and other…
Education Review
How UNICAL tackled cultism, handout, withheld results – Ex-lawmaker— 21st August 2018
“In the past, people had a bad impression of the university with regards to cultism among other things. But to the glory of God, that era has gone… Okey Sampson, Aba A former senator, Mrs. Nkechi Nwogu, who hails from Abia State, is currently the Governing Council chairman of the University of Calabar (UNICAL). She…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Leadership failure in Abia— 21st August 2018
Abia remains a state with huge potentials but has suffered due to poor visionary leadership.We need to rise up and take back our lost glory… Chinedu O. Nwosu Abia State is facing hard times. The economy is not doing well. Insecurity is on the rise. Restive activities of the youth have crippled certain segments of…
Columnists
-
Roadblocks against women— 21st August 2018
The number still remains negligible because women have had formidable roadblocks placed on their path to the top by men and society generally. Ray Ekpu Since Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka became the first elected leader, women have come to the realisation that it is possible for them to break the male dominance…
-
When a community is ransacked ceaselessly— 21st August 2018
Inter-community conflict engendered by border dispute is on the rise. These things occur because law and order have broken down Levi Obijiofor Inter-community conflicts caused by border disputes are a common feature of life in various parts of the country. Unfortunately, the conflicts tend to generate feelings of mutual destruction. Inter-community dispute is an obstacle…
-
What 91 political parties are not saying— 20th August 2018
Beside what the political parties are not doing in relation to registration of voters and collection of PVCs there are other issues that raise critical questions about their essence and very existence. Andy Ezeani Not many people gave Tunji Braithwaite and his Nigeria Advance Party (NAP) any chance to win anything during the Second Republic….
-
Sarakiism as political metaphor— 20th August 2018
This piece is not meant to eulogise the Senate President but only to highlight how Saraki has become a political metaphor on how not to play politics. Tony Iwuoma Like the beautiful woman she was, she allowed herself to be seduced by another man. She abandoned the home she contributed to build for years, even…
-
In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second— 20th August 2018
Which other past leader in this country has shown more love for his people by privately investing in massive employment opportunities within his jurisdiction? Michael Bush Today, the winner of the bragging rights of this series is arguably the most prolific, the most tested and (if you like) the most daring Nigerian politician alive. That…
-
UNN and rot in Nigerian universities— 20th August 2018
The Federal Government should think seriously of how to tackle the rot in our universities. In the 2018 budget, the amount allocated to education is 7 percent. This is grossly inadequate. Casmir Igbokwe The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, set out to restore the dignity of man. To an extent, it succeeded in doing that….
-
Oshiomhole vs Saraki: The legal and moral issues— 20th August 2018
According to Oshiomhole, “Whether by morality or by law or by convention, Senator Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down” Zacheaus Adebayo The persistent call by the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and APC Senators like Abu Ibrahim, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abdullahi…
-
Male Puberty— 19th August 2018
I had promised 2 of my callers to discuss “male puberty”, this week. So for all mothers with daughters, for all fathers with sons, I am here to guide you. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo A woman called me from Abuja. She read my submissions on “Is this your first pregnancy?”. She said ‘I have 3…
-
‘After marriage, I saw that he is very lazy’— 19th August 2018
He cannot keep a steady job, works very minimal hours. He has no goals or ambitions. Well it is obvious your husband is immature. Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Njigirl, I have been married for four years but I am ready to call it quits. I didn’t know my husband is so lazy until after we married. I work…
-
Ways to deal with a control freak— 19th August 2018
Don’t try to argue with a control freak. They will always want to have the last word. It is energy draining, and you don’t need your inner calm disturbed. Kate Halim Being in a relationship with a control freak is emotionally draining. It’s like nothing you say or do is ever enough. Such people always want…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply