How currency devaluation raised our loan portfolio – Wigwe, Access Bank MD

Despite the fact that the country is officially out of recession, it has not been a tea party for the banking industry.

According to Mr Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, aside the recession, the nation’s economy and the banking industry were buffeted by the recent volatility in the foreign exchange(forex) market.

He explained that the residual effect of the recession put undue pressures on asset quality of his bank in 2017. In spite of all these, the bank came out strong.

Hear him: “The past few years have been extraordinary for Access Bank. We navigated the financial crisis and its turbulent aftermath while never losing sight of the reason we are here: to serve our clients, our communities, and of course, to earn a fair profit for our shareholders. Despite these challenges we have never lost sight of our sustainable business agenda, and continued to invest in technology and talent to strengthen the future of our company.”

At the last Annual General Meeting of the bank in Lagos, Wigwe told the shareholders that the bank’s “capital position remains strong at 20 per cent, well above the regulatory minimum and has been an effective catalyst for absorbing macro shocks and providing sufficient headroom to leverage market opportunities.”

Post-recession

In 2017, we demonstrated resilience amid macroeconomic challenges that weighed on credit expansion, asset quality and capital adequacy, to record a largely positive performance for the year.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter of the year, marked the end of five quarters of contraction, with improved performance, driven by minor recovery of oil prices and production as well as sustained growth in other sectors of the economy.

Monetary policy helped cushion the effects of the recession, and moderate the impact on earnings across the industry, as banks explored new opportunities to improve profitability

The financial markets also strengthened in 2017, with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recording a 42 per cent return in the NSE All Share Index (ASI) index, earning itself the third best exchange in the world.