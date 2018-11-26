The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Georgina Ekeoma, made the revelation in Jos at the opening ceremony of a “Capacity Building for Special Mines Surveillance Task Force on Illegal Mining” workshop. Participants at the event were drawn from various security agencies including the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

We decry the activities of illegal miners across the federation particularly in Ebonyi, Niger, Plateau, Oyo, Taraba and Zamfara states. There is no doubt that illegal mining poses serious threat to the economy. Also, illegal mining activities can cause earth tremors.

For instance, between 2014 and 2015, the nation was reported to have lost an estimated $9bn to illegal mining across the country.

The menace thrives because of the seeming neglect of the solid mineral sector in favour of crude oil by successive administrations. It is good that the Federal Government has expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners in the country. Unfortunately, the development has also made the sector unattractive for investors.

Beyond the lamentation over illegal mining, the government should urgently stop the menace. There is no better time than now to pay priority attention to the exploitation of solid minerals and checking the activities of illegal miners. With uncertainties in the oil sector, government should shift attention to solid minerals. It has, therefore, become imperative for the government to stop illegal mining activities.

Two years ago, the Federal Government declared that state governments could explore and exploit mineral resources in their domains. Hitherto, that right was the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government as enshrined in item 39 of the Second Schedule where it stated that “all mines and minerals, including oil and gas fields, belong to the Federal Government.” The Petroleum Act 1969 says almost the same thing. But, there are legal bottlenecks that have to be removed before this can become a reality. That section of the Constitution needs to be amended and ratified by at least 24 States of the federation.