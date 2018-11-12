According to the Financial Stability Report (FSR) of the CBN, unsuccessful attempted fraud and forgery cases within the same period of six months stood at N7.99 billion. The apex bank which described the increase as staggering said that reported cases in the first half of the financial year were 20,768 as against 16,762 in the corresponding period of 2017. These cases included armed robbery attacks and fraudulent Automated Teller Machine withdrawals, illegal funds transfer, pilfering of cash, stealing, suppression and conversion of customers’ deposits.

Undoubtedly, these are worrisome trends in the banking industry. Banks should invest more in technology and ensure that their technical systems are protected and secure. It appears that some of the technical systems of the banks have been compromised by unscrupulous members of staff and non-staff members.

Some reported fraud cases are made possible by banks’ personnel. Last week, the Police authorities in Abuja paraded a former bank staff that fraudulently broke into the bank’s ATM and carted away N24 million. The suspect claimed that he committed the fraud because he was dismissed by his employers without payment of his entitlements.

We urge the banks to address the rising security challenges in the sector. The success of any bank depends partly on its customers’ confidence. Bank workers should always bear in mind that they deal more directly with money than any other professional group.

The rise in fraud and armed robbery cases in the banks is alarming. For instance, in 2016 and 2017 financial year, the value of fraudulent activities in the banking industry rose to N4.12 billion and N5.52 billion respectively. Before the CBN report, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had decried the rising fraudulent activities in the banking sector, in particular, the ones assisted by or perpetrated by bank staff. The number of fraud cases attributed to insider abuse increased to 320 in 2017, from 231 in 2016. The NDIC report relied on 286 responses received from 26 banks during the period. According to the report, there were 26,132 cases of fraud and forgeries from the 286 responses received from the banks in 2017.