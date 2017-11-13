The Sun News
Culture of impunity receding – Buhari
13th November 2017 - N30trn tariff scam: Senate to publish names of erring firms  
13th November 2017 - Ailing Ekwueme flown abroad for further treatment
13th November 2017 - We’ll boycott, not disrupt election  -IPOB
13th November 2017 - Obiano, Obaze, Nwoye clash at election debate
13th November 2017 - FG using Court of Appeal to cause crisis in Rivers –Wike 
13th November 2017 - Bayelsa: Dickson, Sylva in war of words over security
13th November 2017 - Delta 2019: My support for Okowa has not changed –Ibori
13th November 2017 - National convention: PDP leaders meet in Enugu
13th November 2017 - Senate appeals Ndume’s reinstatement today
Culture of impunity receding – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the culture of impunity inherited at the inception of his government, two years ago, is receding.

The president’s statement is contained in excerpts of a book entitled: ‘‘Making steady, sustainable progress for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity: a mid-term scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The book, which was authored by the Presidential Media Team, will be presented to the public on November 16, in Abuja.

‘‘Corruption, insecurity and the parlous economy were the challenges inherited at inception. They have been addressed and are still being addressed boldly and honestly. Steadily, the culture of impunity is receding; the affront of terrorists over-running security troops and encroaching on our territorial integrity has been reversed.

‘‘The task of revamping the economy remains work-in-progress,’’ president Buhari wrote in the foreword of the 348-book, which is a compendium of achievements of his administration since May 29, 2015.

The publication was edited by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity; Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, and Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice President).

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) contributed to the publication.

Also, the Presidential Media Team has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is “slowly but steadily changing the narrative of criminal prosecution in the country.”

In an excerpt from its forthcoming book, the team stated that the nation’s leading anti-graft agency was setting a new standard for law enforcement with its unprecedented achievements in the last two years.

“The EFCC has, in two years, shown what courage and dedicated leadership can bring to the table in our nation’s quest to be free from the vice grips of corruption.

“Because, when all is said and done, without the commitment and unflinching support of President Muhammadu Buhari, this would have been a different story altogether,’’ the team said.

For instance, it noted that about 200 convictions were secured by the agency in 2016, with assets running into billions of naira recovered.

According to the president’s media handlers, EFCC has recorded 62 convictions in the first quarter of 2017 alone, raising public confidence that the momentum would be sustained.

“Perhaps, more significant is that among the convicts are a number of high-profile personalities, including a former governor, oil barons and top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

By August, the number of convictions and asset recovery in 2017 had risen to 137 and N409 billion respectively, according to acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu told a United Nations anti-corruption conference in Vienna, Austria, last week, that the agency has recovered stolen assets worth N738.9 billion between May 2015 and October 20, 2017.

The media team noted that the commission’s most “phenomenal achievement’’ was in the area of recovery of stolen assets, including the celebrated case of the $43 million, £27,800 and N23 million stashed in 16, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It also cited the $9.8 million and £74,000 discovered in a building belonging to former group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna, in February.

The book will be reviewed by Prince Tony Momoh while the former Lagos State governor and the All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is keynote speaker cum presenter.

