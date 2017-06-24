The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2017 - Culture journalists showcase metropolitan icons in Phenomenal Lagos
24th June 2017 - The marvels of tabloid journalism
24th June 2017 - Understanding China
24th June 2017 - How writing residence helps authors’ craft
24th June 2017 - Why I love writing books on Romance – Olalekan Adewusi
24th June 2017 - The man that came after sundown
24th June 2017 - CCT ruling: I won’t lose sleep over FG’s appeal –Saraki
24th June 2017 - Sallah: IG orders massive deployment of policemen nationwide
24th June 2017 - Phina 08133898512
24th June 2017 - Men and prostate enlargement, urinary problems and diabetes
Home / Literary Review / Culture journalists showcase metropolitan icons in Phenomenal Lagos

Culture journalists showcase metropolitan icons in Phenomenal Lagos

— 24th June 2017

By HENRY AKUBUIRO

They are two journalists working in tandem to achieve a common cause. Akeem Lasisi, a renowned poet, is an assistant editor with The Punch newspaper; while Kabir Garba is an assistant editor with The Guardian newspaper. Both are seasoned arts and culture journalists who have worked in Lagos for many years. Little wonder they have been overwhelmed by the charm of the city.

Co-authored by both, the book, Phenomenal Lagos: 50 Iconic Places in the Centre of Excellence…, was presented to the media recently in Lagos. Sponsored by the  Lagos State Government as part of Lagos at 50 celebration, the publication, unfortunately, couldn’t get out of the press early enough to be presented to the public as the celebrations climaxed in May. But the good news is that it is finally out. Like any other good read, its contents are deathless.

“It was an idea that has been developing over a year. We intended to do the book as part of Lagos at 50 celebrations,” said Akeem Lasisi, who encouraged his media colleagues to write books, for the work “we do as journalists is always in the wind.”

When the two authors set out, their focus was to identify 50 iconic places in Lagos and take photographs of them, “something that would be more endearing”. Hence, they established their choices, ensuring that they were fair representations of the state. It was eventually approved by the state government, though funding wasn’t prompt as expected.

Describing the book as high quality book that would be enduring, Lasisi informed that the book also contained history of important places in Lagos and what gave rise to the names they bear today. Each depiction is accompanied by a short poem woven around the icon.

Lending his voice, the co-author, Garba, said the major lesson to take away from their experience was that nothing was impossible once you were determined to achieve a goal. Gathering materials for the book wasn’t an easy thing, for they had to combine it with their daily work, which meant they had to spend extra hours each day.

The editor, who said the media industry at the moment was experiencing challenges because of the economic recession in the country, enjoined his colleagues to look for other ways to survive. He said: “We need to start thinking creatively as journalists on how to manage our lives.” Book writing, he said, was one opportunity they should explore.

Phenomenon Lagos: 50 Iconic Places in the Centre of Excellence comes with a paper back and 120 glossy pages.

In the Prologue, the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Olarewaju Fagbohun, describes the book as “a direct interpretation of celebrating those socio-cultural and even political monuments of Lagos. Some of the iconic places featured are history personified.”

Likewise, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, while writing in the Preface, says the “publication is borne out of the understanding that the cultural heritage of Lagos is inestimable”. He adds that the “uniqueness of the compendium lies in the poetic verses that complement the brief history and pictorial representation of each of the iconic sites.” A book that combines historical, academic, cultural, tourist, literary and commercial values of Lagos, the iconic places showcased in this book are places visitors and tourists would like to visit once in Lagos.

Some of these include National Theatre, National Museum, First Storey Building, Sungbo Forest, Eko Hotels, Muson Centre, Whispering Palms, Bar Beach, Tafawwa Balewa Sqauare, Afrika Shrine, Eko Atlantic City, Piont of No Return, Unilag, Queens College, Lekki Free Trade Zone and Lagos Ports.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CCT ruling: I won’t lose sleep over FG’s appeal –Saraki

— 24th June 2017

By Willy Eya The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has said he would not lose sleep over the decision of the Federal Government to appeal the ruling of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) which upheld the plea of no case submission he made on the 18-count charge of false asset declaration preferred against him….

Share

  • Sallah: IG orders massive deployment of policemen nationwide

    — 24th June 2017

    The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Friday ordered Assistant Inspector-General of Police in the zones and Commissioners in the states, to deploy policemen massively across the country for the sallah celebrations. A statement issued in Abuja by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said the operation would cover recreation centres, public places and…

    Share

  • Men and prostate enlargement, urinary problems and diabetes

    — 24th June 2017

    By Paul Torty Before I discuss the above health topics, let me quickly mention that I will be in Abuja soonest to continue our enlightenment on prostate enlargement and cancer, and to also present our product called prostalyn herbal registered for this purpose. PROSTALYN HERBAL, a quality herbal preparation that helps the prostate gland, and…

    Share

  • North has hidden agenda over quit notice – Prof. Nwosu

    — 24th June 2017

    Former Minister of Health, Prof. A.B.C Nwosu has said that the recent sit-at-home order observed in the South East was not the reason the Arewa youth groups handed a quit notice to the Igbo in the North. In this interview with VINCENT KALU, Prof Nwosu, who also served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun…

    Share

  • Arewa youths can’t force us to leave North – Eze-Igbo, Kaduna

    — 24th June 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Eze-Igbo, Kaduna, Igwe Sylvanus Aneke has said that Arewa youths are too insignificant to tell Igbo to quit the North because of a group of people agitating for the Republic of Biafra in the South East. Igwe Aneke in this interview with NOAH EBIJE said it is only the Federal Government…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share