“The youths identified cultism, armed robbery and rape as the serious crimes affecting their communities and assured the Police of their readiness to partner and assist the command in fighting crime,” Butswat stated in a statement.

He added that “flash points, illicit drugs joints and other criminal hideouts were identified and will be raided accordingly.”

The state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso- Markson described the murder of Seiyefa as “shocking, reprehensible and unacceptable.”

“The government would do everything to ensure that those who perpetrated the dastardly act were fished out and brought to justice. Government was elected primarily to bring peace, security development and stability to the state and would not condone the murder of innocent people,” Iworiso- Markson added.

The state lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have however introduced a political dimension to the security situation. In an emergency session on Saturday November 10, the lawmakers, speaking under a motion of Urgent Public Importance moved by Hon. Bernard Kenebai (Sagbama 2), alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) was behind the violent crimes in the state.

According to them the APC, which they fingered for instigating the incessant deployment of Police Commissioners to the state, with Mukan being the eighth Commissioner in one year, is also mounting pressure on the Inspector-General of Police to ban Operation Doo Akpo.

“All these actions are deliberate attempts to usurp the security of the state and the power of the state governor. It is abnormal and initiated by the APC to destabilise the State. Bayelsans need to rise up and resist the evil plan of the opposition party,” Kenebai declared.

Other members of the House of Assembly, who contributed to the motion, including the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abraham Ngobere (Brass 3), Hon. Tonye Isena (Kolga 1), Hon.Mietema Obodo (Ogbia 1),Hon. Ben Ololo (Nembe 1), Hon. Monday Ogbilo-Bubor (SILGA 2), Hon. Princess Ingo Iwowari-Gold(Nembe 2), Hon. Obiowo Koku-Obiya (YEN 2), Hon. Salo Adiekumo (Sagbama 3) and Hon. Omonibeke Kemelayefa (Ekeremor 2), condemned the alleged manipulation of the state security apparatus by the opposition party leaders.

The lawmakers, in a three-point resolution, called on Governor Seriake Dickson to stem the impunity of the incessant posting of police commissioners and stop the destruction of security architecture in the state. They urged Inspector General of Police to disregard the calls for the disbandment of the state security outfit Doo Akpo.