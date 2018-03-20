Cultists attack corp members’ lodge in Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Less than 72 hours after adequate security was promised by the Bayelsa State Government for corp members in the state, suspected cultists, over the weekend, attacked a Corpers’ Lodge at Angalabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Recently, the state’s Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Loto Bolade, had pleaded with corps members’ employers to put adequate security arrangements in place for the welfare of the corps members.

During the attack, the suspected cultists, reportedly armed with machetes, severed the hand of a corps member identified as Luntis Julius from Taraba State.

The suspected cultists also went away with valuables including a Laptop, two mobile phones and cash belonging to the corps members.

A corps member, who pleaded anonymity because the management of NYSC had reportedly barred them from talking, lamented that the security promised them in Bayelsa State was not forthcoming.

“Most of the Corpers’ Lodges, especially in rural areas, are at the mercy of armed hoodlums and thieves. Sometimes, female corps members are harassed on daily basis. We have reported severally and we have been promised adequate security which I am sorry to say is non-existence”

Recalled that Mrs. Bolade had stated that cases of armed robbery and other crimes in corps lodges in their host communities can be traced to the nature of accommodation they are given which is unfortunate.