The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Edo NDLEA seizes 5,650kg of Cannabis in 2 warehouses
20th March 2018 - APC crisis deepens as Forum chairs suspend members seeking redress
20th March 2018 - Sokoto to disburse N2b to SMEs, says Tambuwal
20th March 2018 - Cultists attack corp members’ lodge in Bayelsa
20th March 2018 - Weinstein Company declares bankruptcy, cancels all Non Disclosure Agreements
20th March 2018 - Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, 9 others in Kogi
20th March 2018 - Self-driving Uber car knocks woman to death
20th March 2018 - French police arrest ex-president Sarkozy over campaign funding
20th March 2018 - Armed robbers attack filling station, sack Galadimawa residents
20th March 2018 - Ugwuanyi and triumphs in adversity
Home / National / Cultists attack corp members’ lodge in Bayelsa

Cultists attack corp members’ lodge in Bayelsa

— 20th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Less than 72 hours after adequate security was promised by the Bayelsa State Government for corp members in the state, suspected cultists, over the weekend, attacked a Corpers’ Lodge at Angalabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Recently, the state’s Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Loto Bolade, had pleaded with corps members’ employers to put adequate security arrangements in place for the welfare of the corps members.

During the attack, the suspected cultists, reportedly armed with machetes, severed the hand of a corps member identified as Luntis Julius from Taraba State.

The suspected cultists also went away with valuables including a Laptop, two mobile phones and cash belonging to the corps members.

A corps member, who pleaded anonymity because the management of NYSC had reportedly barred them from talking, lamented that the security promised them in Bayelsa State was not forthcoming.

“Most of the Corpers’ Lodges, especially in rural areas, are at the mercy of armed hoodlums and thieves. Sometimes, female corps members are harassed on daily basis.  We have reported severally and we have been promised adequate security which I am sorry to say is non-existence”

Recalled that Mrs. Bolade had stated that cases of armed robbery and other crimes in corps lodges in their host communities can be traced to the nature of accommodation they are given which is unfortunate.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo NDLEA seizes 5,650kg of Cannabis in 2 warehouses

— 20th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin-City The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched an onslaught against drug cartels, leading to the discovery of two warehouses in the state and the arrest of a 64-year-old suspect, identified as Daniel Idemudia. A total of 5,650kgs of dried weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa…

  • APC crisis deepens as Forum chairs suspend members seeking redress

    — 20th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu A fresh crisis is brewing in the All Progressives Congress as Secretary of Forum of States Chairmen of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has said that going by provisions of the party’s Constitution, APC members who took the party to court over extensions of leadership of the party have been expelled from the…

  • Sokoto to disburse N2b to SMEs, says Tambuwal

    — 20th March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Government is planning to disburse about N2 billion to medium and small scale enterprises in the state. This was disclosed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Monday, at the commissioning of the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) zonal office. The zonal office would cover Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara,…

  • Cultists attack corp members’ lodge in Bayelsa

    — 20th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Less than 72 hours after adequate security was promised by the Bayelsa State Government for corp members in the state, suspected cultists, over the weekend, attacked a Corpers’ Lodge at Angalabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state. Recently, the state’s Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Loto Bolade, had pleaded with…

  • Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, 9 others in Kogi

    — 20th March 2018

    Suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Monday night, reportedly unleashed terror on Kogi communities, where about 10 persons, including a traditional ruler, were killed. The suspected herdsmen allegedly raided four villages during the attack that spanned two days – Sunday night till Monday afternoon. The villages affected were Agbenema, Aj’Ichekpa, Opada and Iyade, all in Omala Local…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share