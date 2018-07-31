Cult war: 5 killed in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

At least five persons have been killed by suspected cultists following the resurgence of cult violence in some parts of Ikwerre ethnic community of Rivers State.

The Daily Sun gathered that three persons were killed in Akpani community in Ikwerre Local Government Area, while another two were killed in Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area of the State, over the weekend.

In Akpani, the three victims included a leader of a cult group, who were reportedly hit by a moving vehicle, while trying to escape from an operation, which occurred two days after the people of the community had gathered to invoke their deities against cultism in the land.

Also, in Ibaa, the two victims, who were said to be below 16 years of age, where shot dead in their various apartments by rampaging rival gang in the community.

READ ALSO: Christian groups fault Osun PDP primary election

The latest killing in Ibaa has forced inhabitants of the community to flee their homes and now camped in a primary school in neighbouring Rumuji community.

Sources disclosed that the cult-ravaged Ibaa community used to camp in their neighbouring Obelle community, but were given quit notice by the latter, after suspected cultists from Ibaa killed three youths, last week.

According to the community sources, who pleaded not to be mentioned for safety, Sunday’s relocation of Ibaa indigenes to Rumuji was also as a result of the spate of cult violence and shootings in the area.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), failed, as he did not reply the text messages sent to him for confirmation.