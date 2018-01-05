The Sun News
Latest
5th January 2018 - Cult-related killing: Plot to declare Rivers unsafe underway, Wike alleges
5th January 2018 - China to host FOCAC 2018 Summit
5th January 2018 - Delta Ijaw APC leaders fault alleged disparity in Federal appointments
5th January 2018 - “Fire and Fury”: Trump lawyer threatens legal action against author, publisher
5th January 2018 - Bola Ige: Sixteen years after
5th January 2018 - NCDMB and enhancement of local content
5th January 2018 - I’ll spend prize money on my poor family –Ishola Idris, winner, Lagos Grows Talent
5th January 2018 - How champagne party, Nickelodeon magic ignited Eko Hotel at Yuletide
5th January 2018 - Wizkid, Tiwa Savage shine at Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged
5th January 2018 - Why I’m honoured with chieftaincy title –Chigozie Atuanya, actor
Home / National / Cult-related killing: Plot to declare Rivers unsafe underway, Wike alleges

Cult-related killing: Plot to declare Rivers unsafe underway, Wike alleges

— 5th January 2018

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that there is an orchestrated plot to create the impression that the State is unsafe through the promotion of targeted cult killings.

This was as the Federal Government has called for partnership between it and the State Government to tackle security challenges.

Wike spoke yesterday, during a visit by the Minister of Interior, Lt.-General Abdulrahman Danbazzau, to the Government House Port Harcourt.

The governor said that the security agencies in the State knew the cult kingpins terrorising flashpoints in the State.

He said: “The Security agencies have the profiles of all cult kingpins in different parts of the State and they know their locations.

“There is no wisdom in the politicization of security. Insecurity can affect anybody. You can never know the next victim of insecurity”.

He urged the security agencies and the Federal Government to deploy personnel to cult flashpoints in the State to forestall repeated attacks by cultists.

“In every system, the security agencies know the flashpoints. Here, we requested for the strengthening of security around these flashpoints, especially areas with high prevalence of cultists. I expected that security would be beefed up in these places.

“I ask this question. Is there an orchestrated plan to tag Rivers State as unsafe? Is the situation above the security agencies despite the information we have made available to them?” Governor Wike asked.

He also blamed multinational oil companies for the explosion of cultism in some communities, pointing out that the multinationals award surveillance contracts to cultists.

Governor Wike noted that, when the cultists are equipped with funds from multinationals, they (cultists) procure sophisticated weapons and use them to terrorise communities and law-abiding persons.

He said that the State Government has made several requests to the Inspector General of Police for the deployment of special squads to tackle cultism and kidnapping.
According to him, the Inspector General of Police has failed to deploy the special squads to the State, despite the requests.

He said: “The peculiar nature of Rivers State requires peculiar intervention. Before now, I have been shouting that we need support to fight crime. I have made this complaint severally”.

The governor berated politicians who want to use the cult-related killings to play politics and make false allegations against the State.

Earlier, the Minister of Interior, Lt.-General Danbazzau, said he was in Rivers at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari to assess the security situation of the State .

On behalf of the President, he commiserated with the Government and people of the State over the killings in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

“Rivers State is important to the country, particularly when it comes to the issue of the economy. It is very important that the Federal Government partners with the State to see how any security gaps can be closed for adequate protection of lives and property”, he said.

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cult-related killing: Plot to declare Rivers unsafe underway, Wike alleges

— 5th January 2018

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that there is an orchestrated plot to create the impression that the State is unsafe through the promotion of targeted cult killings. This was as the Federal Government has called for partnership between it and the State Government to tackle security challenges. Wike…

  • China to host FOCAC 2018 Summit

    — 5th January 2018

    From: Ikenna Emewu The Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit will hold in China this year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on January 2 at the press briefing at the Blue Hall at the Ministry headquarters in Chaoyang District of Beijing. The 18-year-old FOCAC has been a great success in the implementation of its…

  • Delta Ijaw APC leaders fault alleged disparity in Federal appointments

    — 5th January 2018

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri The leadership of Delta Ijaw All Progressive Congress (APC) has lamented the shortchanging of their people in the political appointment by the federal government and demanded for the immediate correction of the selective lopsidedness in the interest of the Ijaw nation. Making the demand in a communiqué issued at the end…

  • Benue attacks criminal, painful -Buhari

    — 5th January 2018

    •Ortom demands arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi  President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attack on some Benue communities, where more than 50 people were killed, by suspected herdsmen, as criminal and painful. The president stated this, yesterday, during a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom, at Government House, Makurdi. He expressed…

  • Plateau: Lalong, a failure -Daika

    — 5th January 2018

    From Gyang Bere, Jos Former member of the House of Representatives and former speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, George Daika, in this interview said with President Muhammadu Buhari running on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have an easy ride to the villa next year….

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share