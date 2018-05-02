Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested 25 suspected cultists belonging to the Black Axe ‘Ayes’ secret society during an initiation ceremony in Enugu.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspects were arrested on 31st of April, 2018 when the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command raided Obeagu Amechi Awkunanaw bush where the suspects, said to have come from various institutions of high learning and secondary schools within the southeast, had gathered for initiation rites into the secret society.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the arrest when contacted on telephone.

Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, said the arrests were part of a larger campaign and onslaught against cultism and other vices amongst youths in the state.

The suspects, he said, were arrested through a well-coordinated raid that took place at about 1:00 a.m. inside the bush behind Enugu State Centenary City, Awkunanaw on Monday night.

“The suspects includes students of some notable polytechnics, universities and secondary schools within the southeast as well as some artisans and workers from various companies in the state,” the police spokesman said.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a locally made single barrel pistol, a locally made cut to size single barrel gun, four live cartridges and six expended cartridges,” he said.

Amaraizu said the suspects are already helping the police in their investigations.

In a related development, the PPRO further disclosed that two suspected fraudsters that specialize in swindling their unsuspecting victims of money and valuables have been arrested by the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit.

He said the suspects, who gave their names as one Akin Ogunsemi and Shina Fatola from Ijebu Igbo Ogun State, were arrested on May 1st 2018 at Ukwuoji axis of Emene, Enugu, as a result of intelligence operations.

According to Amaraizu, the suspects modus operandi was to pose as herbalists in order to swindle victims of their possessions.

“Items recovered from them are include suspected fake currencies of some countries, some Juju boxes and other suspected shrine materials. They are helping the operatives in their investigations,” he said.