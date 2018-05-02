The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’
2nd May 2018 - Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector
2nd May 2018 - Merck Foundation, Chad First Lady partner on healthcare
2nd May 2018 - NGO plans to train 5,000 youths in ICT by 2020
2nd May 2018 - INEC begins assessment of political parties in Abambra
2nd May 2018 - Onitsha market election crisis deepens as traders reject caretaker c’ittee
2nd May 2018 - Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects in Zamfara
2nd May 2018 - 36 ships laden with petroleum, food items to arrive Lagos ports
2nd May 2018 - Delta Assembly mourns Oyo Speaker
2nd May 2018 - 2019 : I’m yet to decide on re-election – Gov. Badaru
Home / National / Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’
ENUGU ARREST CULTIST INITIATION

Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’

— 2nd May 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested 25 suspected cultists belonging to the Black Axe ‘Ayes’ secret society during an initiation ceremony in Enugu.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspects were arrested on 31st of April, 2018 when the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command raided Obeagu Amechi Awkunanaw bush where the suspects, said to have come from various institutions of high learning and secondary schools within the southeast, had gathered for initiation rites into the secret society.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the arrest when contacted on telephone.

Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, said the arrests were part of a larger campaign and onslaught against cultism and other vices amongst youths in the state.

The suspects, he said, were arrested through a well-coordinated raid that took place at about 1:00 a.m. inside the bush behind Enugu State Centenary City, Awkunanaw on Monday night.

“The suspects includes students of some notable polytechnics, universities and secondary schools within the southeast as well as some artisans and workers from various companies in the state,” the police spokesman said.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a locally made single barrel pistol, a locally made cut to size single barrel gun, four live cartridges and six expended cartridges,” he said.

Amaraizu said the suspects are already helping the police in their investigations.

In a related development, the PPRO further disclosed that two suspected fraudsters that specialize in swindling their unsuspecting victims of money and valuables have been arrested by the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit.

He said the suspects, who gave their names as one Akin Ogunsemi and Shina Fatola from Ijebu Igbo Ogun State, were arrested on May 1st 2018 at Ukwuoji axis of Emene, Enugu, as a result of intelligence operations.

According to Amaraizu, the suspects modus operandi was to pose as herbalists in order to swindle victims of their possessions.

“Items recovered from them are include suspected fake currencies of some countries, some Juju boxes and other suspected shrine materials. They are helping the operatives in their investigations,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU ARREST CULTIST INITIATION

Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’

— 2nd May 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested 25 suspected cultists belonging to the Black Axe ‘Ayes’ secret society during an initiation ceremony in Enugu. Daily Sun gathered that the suspects were arrested on 31st of April, 2018 when the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command raided Obeagu Amechi…

  • Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Some stakeholders in the power sector have expressed concern over the slow progress in the energy sector. They urged the Federal Government to adopt renewable energy to accelerate development in the sector. Mr Adekunle Makinde, a former Chairman of Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), said this was the consensus of stakeholders…

  • Merck Foundation, Chad First Lady partner on healthcare

    — 2nd May 2018

    The Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Chad commits to building healthcare capacity in the country with special focus on Cancer, Diabetes, and Infertility. Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany (www.Merck.com) launches today their programs in Chad in partnership with the First Lady and the Ministry of Health…

  • NGO plans to train 5,000 youths in ICT by 2020

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN The Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN), an NGO on Wednesday said it had targeted to train 5,000 youths in Information Communication Technology (ICT) by the year 2020. Mr Andrew Abu, the President of the group disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) In Abuja. Abu said that training youths…

  • INEC begins assessment of political parties in Abambra

    — 2nd May 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Ahead of the forth-coming general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Anambra State, has commenced the assessment of all the political parties claiming presence in the state. This was coming just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has urged the INEC to guarantee sustenance of…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share