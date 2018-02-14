The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Cult clash claims 2 in Bayelsa
14th February 2018 - Fulani herdsmen agree to obey Benue law, but with conditions…. Gov. Umahi
14th February 2018 - Sambisa has become too hot for Boko Haram –FG
14th February 2018 - Herdsmen sack Ondo council
14th February 2018 - My problem with Kwankwaso –Ganduje
14th February 2018 - 25 students, 3 teachers crushed to death
14th February 2018 - JAMB uncovers another N26m fraud
14th February 2018 - Ikpeazu has done well – Secondus 
14th February 2018 - CBN seeks more powers to revoke banks’ licences
14th February 2018 - Guber poll: Okorocha’s endorsement of son-in-law raises dust in APC 
Home / National / Cult clash claims 2 in Bayelsa

Cult clash claims 2 in Bayelsa

— 14th February 2018

 Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A CLASH between two deadly cult groups in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, has claimed the lives of two people. According to investigations, the bloody clash was between members of Icelanders and Greenlanders cults at Samphino Road, Kpansia and Biogbolo; the shootings during the clash led to apprehension among residents of Yenagoa.

Sources said the killing of a suspected cultist, Jeremiah Uche, led to reprisals at Biogbolo, where another suspected cultist whose identity is still unknown was murdered.

A witness said the casualty in the Biogbolo clash was first shot in the chest at  close range before he was cut down with machetes.

Spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the killings occurred Monday night about 8pm. 

According to him, the police were treating the incident as a murder, as investigation had commenced, though no arrest has been made.  

Butswat said: “About 8:00pm on Monday, rival cult groups clashed in Yenagoa and it led to the death of 26-year-old Jeremiah Uche Christian. The body has been recovered and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

“Another unidentified body, with multiple and deadly machete cuts on the head and various parts of the body, was recovered at Yenezuigene. The body was macheted beyond recognition. His age is estimated to be around 20 years.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Cult clash claims 2 in Bayelsa

— 14th February 2018

 Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A CLASH between two deadly cult groups in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, has claimed the lives of two people. According to investigations, the bloody clash was between members of Icelanders and Greenlanders cults at Samphino Road, Kpansia and Biogbolo; the shootings during the clash led to apprehension among residents of…

  • Fulani herdsmen agree to obey Benue law, but with conditions…. Gov. Umahi

    — 14th February 2018

    • I‘ll not enact anti-open grazing law in Nasarawa  – Al-Makura  Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi; Linus Oota, Lafia After several attacks in which many lives and property were lost in Benue, Fulani herdsmen have finally agreed to obey the Benue Anti-Open Grazing Law but with conditions. Leader of the NEC Subcommittee on farmers…

  • Sambisa has become too hot for Boko Haram –FG

    — 14th February 2018

    •Shekau on the run, disguises as woman to evade arrest –Army Molly Kilete, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Sambisa has become too hot for Boko Haram to operate freely, as they are now escaping to neighbouring communities. The minister also boasted that Boko Haram can no longer…

  • Herdsmen sack Ondo council

    — 14th February 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen, yesterday, stormed the secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State and threatened to kill some workers. The herdsmen, numbering over 30, reportedly stormed the council secretariat in the afternoon and vandalised some valuables belonging to the staff of the local government. Daily Sun was…

  • My problem with Kwankwaso –Ganduje

    — 14th February 2018

    •No underage voting in Kano LG poll, says gov Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said that his resistance of Rabiu Kwankwaso’s control from outside is the main reason behind their feud in recent times. He noted that there is no way his political history will be complete without Kwankwaso…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share