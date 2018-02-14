Cult clash claims 2 in Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A CLASH between two deadly cult groups in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, has claimed the lives of two people. According to investigations, the bloody clash was between members of Icelanders and Greenlanders cults at Samphino Road, Kpansia and Biogbolo; the shootings during the clash led to apprehension among residents of Yenagoa.

Sources said the killing of a suspected cultist, Jeremiah Uche, led to reprisals at Biogbolo, where another suspected cultist whose identity is still unknown was murdered.

A witness said the casualty in the Biogbolo clash was first shot in the chest at close range before he was cut down with machetes.

Spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the killings occurred Monday night about 8pm.

According to him, the police were treating the incident as a murder, as investigation had commenced, though no arrest has been made.

Butswat said: “About 8:00pm on Monday, rival cult groups clashed in Yenagoa and it led to the death of 26-year-old Jeremiah Uche Christian. The body has been recovered and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

“Another unidentified body, with multiple and deadly machete cuts on the head and various parts of the body, was recovered at Yenezuigene. The body was macheted beyond recognition. His age is estimated to be around 20 years.”