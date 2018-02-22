CSR: UBA Foundation comforts Danfodiyo varsity students with link bridge

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility Arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has completed the construction of a pedestrian bridge primarily for students of the Usman Danfodiyo University (UDUS), Sokoto State, thus bringing comfort to them.

The bridge, valued about N13 million was commissioned on Monday, by the Governor of Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,

For over four decades, the students of UDUS, especially those living off-campus had found it tedious connecting the campus as the area was impassable, especially during rainy season. They couldn’t get in and out of their dormitories and to the mosque easily and were going through an uncomfortably long route to get to lectures.

In August 2017, at the National Dialogue Series organised by the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the school , the Chairman of UBA Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu acceded to the request of the students who had informed him of their plight and promised to assist them. UBA Foundation came to their aid. At the opening ceremony of the newly constructed bridge, the UBA GMD, Kennedy Uzoka expressed delight at the prompt completion of the project and reminded the students that UBA remained committed to easing the day-to-day challenges of the citizens, and especially students living within and beyond its areas of operations.