CSR: Air Peace invests N350m to boost ethnic harmony

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, has announced the investment of over N350 million in the provision of non-violence skills training for 45 members of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Arewa Youths (AY) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as part of his contribution to boosting peace and ethnic harmony in the country.

Onyema said the fund was disbursed through his NGO, the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN). He said the 45 members from OPC, AY, and IPOB would be trained by both in Nigeria and the United States of America by peace and conflict resolution experts.

He said the objective of the training was to make the beneficiaries eschew things that create divisions among ethnic nationalities in Nigeria. He said it was only a peaceful climate that would ensure thriving businesses and prosperity for Nigerians.

“I am not doing this for political reasons, but it is just my contribution to humanity. I am for peace. Air Peace is a symbol of peace. We are here to engender a new Pan African movement that will bring about nationalism. I had to take special permission from the Federal Government to hold this training programmes both in Nigeria and the US. We should join hands and change the old order. This country will never know peace, and natiobnhood will continue to elude us until we fight for each other,” Onyema said.

Onyema who addressed the audience comprising of OPC, Arewa Youths, IPOB leaders, members and other Nigerians said that his Foundation has been promoting peace and unity in Nigeria, an effort started during the Niger Delta militancy, which contributed immensely in quelling the crisis in