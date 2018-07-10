CSKA wants Musa on permanent deal

Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa may likely not return to Leicester City next season as Russian Club, CSKA Moscow have decided to make his loan move permanent.

The Nigerian international that had a blistering performance at the ongoing World Cup scored a sublime brilliant goal against Iceland in Nigeria’s 2-0 win.

Although the team later lost 2-1 to Argentina in their final Group D game that saw them crash out of the tournament, the former Kano Pillars star has made his mark known to the world.

It is to this effect, that CSKA Moscow, are bent on signing him permanently from a Leicester City side that bought him on a club record but couldn’t find regular football there before being loan out.

It is yet to be seen whether Leicester City would accept CSKA Moscow’s offer even there are possibilities of him returning back to England