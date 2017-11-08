C&S Church Lagos chapter organises 4th AGC

The Sun News
Latest
The relative peace being enjoyed in Lagos State has to be sustained,
and that can only be achieved through prayers for political office
holders as well as seeking the face of God and hearkening to His
commandments.
This position was part of a statement issued by the Lagos State
chapter of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, and
signed by its General Secretary, Evang. (Dr.) Rotimi Odugbesan, ahead
of the 4th Annual General Conference of the chapter scheduled for
Faith in Christ International C&S Church, at Akesan, Lagos State,
between Thursday and Saturday, this week.
The conference is themed: “For Zion’s sake, will I not hold my people.”
Odugbesan, in the release, maintained that a healthy society only
needed to sustain it by seeking the face of God in prayers and putting
in place series of workshops and seminars for its members, which he
said would help to bolster their unity of purpose and commitment to
the achieving a peaceful society.
His words, “It is a forum for all residents of Lagos to rise to
continue to work in synergy to ensure that the peace in the state is
maintained. We can only achieve this through collaboration as well as
ceaseless prayers which will be part of the three-day conference.”

