C&S Church Lagos chapter organises 4th AGC

The relative peace being enjoyed in Lagos State has to be sustained,

and that can only be achieved through prayers for political office

holders as well as seeking the face of God and hearkening to His

commandments.

This position was part of a statement issued by the Lagos State

chapter of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, and

signed by its General Secretary, Evang. (Dr.) Rotimi Odugbesan, ahead

of the 4th Annual General Conference of the chapter scheduled for

Faith in Christ International C&S Church, at Akesan, Lagos State,

between Thursday and Saturday, this week.

The conference is themed: “For Zion’s sake, will I not hold my people.”

Odugbesan, in the release, maintained that a healthy society only

needed to sustain it by seeking the face of God in prayers and putting

in place series of workshops and seminars for its members, which he

said would help to bolster their unity of purpose and commitment to

the achieving a peaceful society.

His words, “It is a forum for all residents of Lagos to rise to

continue to work in synergy to ensure that the peace in the state is

maintained. We can only achieve this through collaboration as well as

ceaseless prayers which will be part of the three-day conference.”