Crusading for Intellectual Freedom

Pastor Kumuyi prays for return of peace at LASU, predicts its future as Nigeria’s ‘preferred university’

By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

It was indeed a night of wonderful happenings at the Lagos State University (LASU), when Pastor William F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, prayed for a return of peace to the university which had, in recent times, been rocked by crises during the tenure of the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Obafunwa.

He also foresees the institute as becoming Nigeria’s preferred university, in near future, he said. He made this known during a religious crusade titled “Night of Divine Freedom” and organised by the mother church, in collaboration with its branches in Iba, Festac, Okokomaiko, Agboju environs.

Pastor Kumuyi, while delivering the message, titled “personal victory over sins, victory over sickness and permanent victory over Satan”, offered prayers for the institution, the Governing Council, the Vice Chancellor, the university management, the Senate, her students, members of teaching and non-teaching staff, and the entire university community during the programme held at LASU Sports Centre, Main Campus, Ojo.

In his prayers, the man of God prayed for the mighty revival of LASU, for its turnaround and for divine touch in the life of the institution. He prayed for love amongst the staff, students and the entire community and for “present peace, personal peace, peace in the family, peace in every department, peace in every faculty, peace in the institution and permanent victory.” He prayed that “whatever area they need to forgive each other, forgiveness will flow.”

He prayed for a cessation of violence in the university and against premature deaths. “I pray that devilish activities and powers of darkness will come to an end,” he implored God. “I pray that the leadership of this institution will have your wisdom and that your mighty hand will be upon them.”

In his prayers, he predicted that, “LASU will become the preferred university; we will see your glory on this land, from this very day there will be a turnaround from good to better, better to best, let there be prosperity, let the students all do well.” After the prayers, he assured his audience that, “it is done. We will see the hand of God on LASU.”

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, had earlier, in his opening speech, pleaded for peace and favour in the school. He pleaded with everyone to forgive the wrong done to them and to continue to live in peace with one another.

The event was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life. They include the vice-chancellor of the university, lecturers, students, and non-academic staff.