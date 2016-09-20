The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
20th September 2016 - Commissioning landmark projects
20th September 2016 - Setting a good example:
20th September 2016 - Crusading for Intellectual Freedom
20th September 2016 - Obiora Udechukwu: Honouring genius, moral integrity
20th September 2016 - A president with no recollection of history and no memory
20th September 2016 - Rio Paralympic Games: We’re proud of Team Nigeria’s performance –Buhari
20th September 2016 - Ladipo joins call for reward to athletes
20th September 2016 - Onyeka tasks Rohr on home lads
20th September 2016 - GOtv Boxing Night 9: Fijabi, Joe Boy, Jagaban, others step up training
20th September 2016 - Malnutrition on the prowl
Home / Education Review / Crusading for Intellectual Freedom
pastor-kumuyi-and-the-vice-chancellor-of-lasu

Crusading for Intellectual Freedom

— 20th September 2016

Pastor Kumuyi prays for return of peace at LASU, predicts its future as Nigeria’s ‘preferred university’

By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

It was indeed a night of wonderful happenings at the Lagos State University (LASU), when Pastor William F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, prayed for a return of peace to the university which had, in recent times, been rocked by crises during the tenure of the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Obafunwa.
He also foresees the institute as becoming Nigeria’s preferred university, in near future, he said. He made this known during a religious crusade titled “Night of Divine Freedom” and organised by the mother church, in collaboration with its branches in Iba, Festac, Okokomaiko, Agboju environs.
Pastor Kumuyi, while delivering the message, titled  “personal victory over sins, victory over sickness and permanent victory over Satan”, offered prayers for the institution, the Governing Council, the Vice Chancellor, the university management, the Senate, her students, members of teaching and non-teaching staff, and the entire university community during the programme held at LASU Sports Centre, Main Campus, Ojo.
In his prayers, the man of God prayed for the mighty revival of LASU, for its turnaround and for divine touch in the life of the institution. He prayed for love amongst the staff, students and the entire community and for “present peace, personal peace, peace in the family, peace in every department, peace in every faculty, peace in the institution and permanent victory.” He prayed that “whatever area they need to forgive each other, forgiveness will flow.”
He prayed for a cessation of violence in the university and against premature deaths. “I pray that devilish activities and powers of darkness will come to an end,” he implored God. “I pray that the leadership of this institution will have your wisdom and that your mighty hand will be upon them.”
In his prayers, he predicted that, “LASU will become the preferred university; we will see your glory on this land, from this very day there will be a turnaround from good to better, better to best, let there be prosperity, let the students all do well.” After the prayers, he assured his audience that, “it is done. We will see the hand of God on LASU.”
The Vice Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, had earlier, in his opening speech, pleaded for peace and favour in the school. He pleaded with everyone to forgive the wrong done to them and to continue to live in peace with one another.
The event was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life. They include the vice-chancellor of the university, lecturers, students, and non-academic staff.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

dogara

All eyes on House of Reps as lawmakers resume work

— 20th September 2016

By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja All eyes are on the House of Representatives as the National Assembly resumes today from its eight-week annual vacation. No thanks to budget padding scandal which dominated discussion among Nigerians almost on daily basis for the past two months, many will be looking to see how this brouhaha will pan out….

  • prince-eze-madumere-2

    My relationship with Okorocha – Madumere, Imo deputy gov

    — 20th September 2016

    By Zika Bobby Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere said God, his father and his boss, Governor Rochas Okorocha have tremendously affected his life in positive ways, making him a better leader, father and servant. Madumere in this interview said the vision of the present administration in Imo has immensely transformed the state. As…

  • Oshiomhole

    Edo Guber Watch: Oshiomhole dares Wike, Okowa

    — 20th September 2016

    …Says Edo’ll resist PDP Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has dared his counterparts in Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to interfere in the forthcoming election in the state and face the consequences. Speaking to correspondents after his visit to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, he said…

  • Ibe-Kachikwu

    Drop in oil production bad for Nigeria’s economy –Kachikwu

    — 20th September 2016

    …Lists strategies for economic recovery Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has identified seven key implementation strategies to boost the petroleum industry and enhence export of refined products by 2019. Kachikwu, who spoke at the Presidential Quarterly Business Forum between the Private Sector and the Economic Management Team (EMT) in Abuja on Monday,…

  • Kemi Ade

    Recession: FG moves to lower interest rate

    — 20th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe and Chinwendu Obienyi with agency report Amidst growing contraction in its economy due to recession, the Federal Government said it is looking in the direction of lowering interest rates to enable it borrow locally to boost the economy without increasing debt-servicing costs. The government also plans to inject funds through assets sales,…

  • FUEL

    Dumping: Blame African governments for dirty fuel – Importers

    — 20th September 2016

    By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu with agency reports Swiss commodity traders- Vitol and Trafigura, accused of deliberately blending toxic fuel and dumping same in Nigeria and other West African countries yesterday said African governments are to blame for low standards and failure to invest in refineries and newer vehicles to lower exhaust emissions that…

  • 260814f1-man-logo(1)

    Nigeria to lose $1.3trn with EPA –MAN

    — 20th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has warned that  Nigeria will incur a revenue loss estimated at about US$1.3 trillion, if it signs the European Union Partnership Agreement (EPA). The Association in expressing strong opposition to ECOWAS-EU EPA, said that the agreement will stifle existing manufacturing industries and make them uncompetitive because cheaper finished…

  • abraham-nwankwo-dmo

    How Eurobond sale can rejig economy

    — 20th September 2016

    Story by Omodele Adigun As part of efforts to fund this year’s budget deficit, the Federal Government is to float $1 billion Eurobonds to boost large injection of capital into the economy. According to the Director General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, “all borrowings would be used for capital projects.” This is…

  • cbn-logo_500

    CBN urges e-payment service providers to offset banks’ exposure to glitches

    — 20th September 2016

    The Central bank of Nigeria(CBN) has frowned at the growing exposure of banks on the platform of the payments solution service providers(PSSPs) due to operational failures. The apex bank, in a circular signed by its Director of Banking and Payments System Department, Mr. Dipo Fatokun, to all the PSSPs, switches and banks, directed that irrecoverable…

  • patience-jonathan

    Patience Jonathan dares EFCC

    — 20th September 2016

    Release my money or face consequences Ex-First Lady seeks N5bn damages, apology as anti-graft agency says case in court Story by Adetutu Folasade-Koyi Former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Ibifaka Jonathan, has threatened to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the African  Commission on Human and Peoples Rights in The Gambia if her…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351