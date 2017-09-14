The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - Crude won’t be an income resource in 10 years – Kachikwu
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers
14th September 2017 - IPOB: Senior lawyer condemns dehumanising treatment of Biafra agitators by Military
14th September 2017 - Nigeria defeats Cameroon basketball team 106-91
14th September 2017 - France 2018 Qualifiers: Know the rules, avoid over-confidence, ex-referee cautions Falconets
14th September 2017 - Naira depreciates against dollar
14th September 2017 - Army to deal with soldiers maltreating IPOB members
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Soldiers to withdraw from Abia from Friday
14th September 2017 - U.S. to extend Iran sanctions relief under nuclear deal – sources
14th September 2017 - Plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes America’s Got Talent finals
Home / National / Crude won’t be an income resource in 10 years – Kachikwu

Crude won’t be an income resource in 10 years – Kachikwu

— 14th September 2017

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, says the world is moving away from oil and that it will no longer be an income resource in 10 years.

Kachikwu said this in Abuja on Thursday while answering questions on “His Outlook for the Commodity in 2018”.

According to the Minister, 2018 looks like a better year for crude in terms of pricing but countries are focusing on alternative energy.

“Everything all added up together is showing us that towards the last quarter of 2018 we expect a better market. Does that better market translate to your 100 dollars price (per barrel)?

“Never! I don’t see it, frankly I don’t see it. It’s going to take a major calamity. Largely because on the back of all these, countries are racing away from oil.

“If Europe is saying in five years time, `we are going to exit oil cars to electric cars’, oil, therefore, is getting its last years.

“Except for those who produce and use it for local consumption because they’re moving slowly away from it but in terms of an income resource, you can begin to count the years in your hands.

“In 10 years’ time, I’d be very surprised if any country that hasn’t diversified enough is counting really seriously on oil,’’ he said.

On outlook for price of crude by year-end, the minister said “this year, maybe 60 dollars per barrel but I don’t think it’s going to happen, so let’s say mid 50 dollars.

“If I get 55 dollars per barrel at the end of the year, I’m contented and by late 2018 60 dollars,’’ he said.

Kachikwu said private investment was the only way out of bad infrastructure and better income for government in the sector.

“Pipelines, infrastructure, whether it is gas whether it is crude; there is absolutely no way you can have this country get away from these inefficiencies we see.

“Unless we get the private sector build pipelines, build infrastructure, tariff those infrastructure, then you’ll suddenly see the books of NNPC, government income, stability would all improve.

“More jobs would be created; you’ll have gas to power much easier.’’

According to Kachikwu, as of today, Nigeria has hit 7,000 megawatts of electricity but only has the capacity to distribute about 4,000.

“This means we have about 3,000 megawatts sitting there. What does it take? Infrastructure, so we’ve got to step out. All over the world, state by state you have about two or three power providers.

“They run their metering, charging the right tariffs for it, life goes on and they can do their investment in terms of generating the power.

“So they’re fundamental things that we need to do, especially in the oil industry but we are being very constrained.’’

He said if Nigeria had more Dangotes building refineries, the equation would change, as focus would shift from scarcity to export, thereby bringing down price.

On militancy, he said “militancy is in two directions: there’s criminal militancy and political or philosophical militancy.

“The ones we’ve tried to deal with are the philosophical militants where people are angry because of neglect.

“So, the 20-point agenda and all the things we are doing are geared towards getting a sense of belonging, fairness, development.

“There are, however, individuals who do it for quick gain, no matter what we do, you will always have people who puncture pipelines because it’s easy money.’’

He said although the government was sometimes handicapped by cash, time, tolerance levels on delivery of promises, continuous engagement and honesty had brought understanding between both parties.

“In some states, the militants just want to go to school; some are graduates but just need to work; some are angry that they are not given opportunities to work with the oil companies,” he said.

“So, sitting down with the local governments and agreeing on what to do and the way forward makes both parties happy.’’

On the promised modular refinery to each state in the region, he said two investors had shown interest and had begun to ramp up.

“There’s no barrier as to how many modular refineries in a state. It’s subject to availability of crude.

“My dream under this new concept is to see at least two per state actually begin well-funded, well-established, well-located, everything in place and they are actually beginning to build.

“Challenges to modular are that an average modular is about 20 million dollars; you need to have the right partners, right crude supply.

“On this, we just recently sent a team to Russia in connection with the modular refineries.’’

The Minister said current production was 1.6 million barrels per day, but that with recent fluctuations it was inevitable that Nigeria would get more crude-cut exemptions from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Crude won’t be an income resource in 10 years – Kachikwu

— 14th September 2017

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, says the world is moving away from oil and that it will no longer be an income resource in 10 years. Kachikwu said this in Abuja on Thursday while answering questions on “His Outlook for the Commodity in 2018”. According to the Minister, 2018 looks…

  • BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers

    — 14th September 2017

      By Ikenna Emewu Prominent Igbo pressure group, the Alaigbo Development Forum (ADF) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff over the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance. The suit filed at the Federal High Court, Enugu Thursday is asking the court to order the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers of the…

  • IPOB: Senior lawyer condemns dehumanising treatment of Biafra agitators by Military

    — 14th September 2017

    ‎From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A constitutional lawyer, Sebastine Hon (SAN) has condemned the dehumanising treatment of persons suspected to be Biafra agitators by the Nigerian Government. He submitted that watching the video which has gone viral on the Internet, showing most dehumanising treatment of persons suspected to be Biafra apologists, is horrible and horrifying, to…

  • Naira depreciates against dollar

    — 14th September 2017

    The Nigerian currency, naira, lost N2 to the dollar at the parallel market on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. It exchanged for N369 to the dollar, weaker than N367 posted on Wednesday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed to the naira at N478 and N437, respectively. At the Bureau De…

  • Army to deal with soldiers maltreating IPOB members

    — 14th September 2017

      By PHILIP NWOSU The Nigerian Army said it will punish any soldiers or officer found guilty in the maltreatment and dehumanization of some alleged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia state South East Nigeria. The Army in a statement on its website said: “Our Code of Conduct and Rules of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share