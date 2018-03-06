The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - Crude oil production cost crashes to $20 per barrel
6th March 2018 - Oando crisis: Minority shareholders accuse SEC of cover-up
6th March 2018 - Insecurity: Nigeria risks food crisis as insurgency displaces 5m farmers –Experts
6th March 2018 - Govt seeks N’Assembly’s approval to pay N650bn subsidy arrears
6th March 2018 - Tax evasion: FG, states go after property owners in FCT, Lagos
6th March 2018 - Rebuilding Nigeria can’t be overnight –Oshiomhole
6th March 2018 - My regrets at 81 –Obasanjo
6th March 2018 - …Kalu hails ex-president
6th March 2018 - Weah: Nigeria can win Russia 2018 World Cup if…
6th March 2018 - UCL: Liverpool ambush Porto at Anfield
Home / Business / Crude oil production cost crashes to $20 per barrel

Crude oil production cost crashes to $20 per barrel

— 6th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has crashed the cost of crude oil production to $20 per barrel from $32, representing a 40 percent decrease

NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the NNPC Day at the ongoing Technology and Innovation Expo 2018 with the theme: Fast Tracking Sustainable Development of Nigeria Through Science and Technology.

Baru attributed the feat to the impact of science and technology and efficient work processes, saying the mileage would enable more revenue to the Federal Government even as it now targets producing a barrel of oil at $15

Represented by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Saidu Mohammed, the GMD noted that the NNPC had been innovative and efficient in its various operations to drive down the cost of production of crude oil and gas.

Recall that, the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, had in August 2017, at the annual conference of the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) in Lagos, decried the high cost of oil production at $32 per barrel, saying it makes the cost of Foreign Direct Investment very expensive.

The minister assured that the Federal Government was making frantic efforts to reduce the cost to $15 per barrel in order to significantly cut the cost of FDI. “In Nigeria today, the situation is such that FDI flows into the country are at high cost.“An example is the high cost of production of oil at about $32 per barrel,’’ Kachikwu had lamented.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Crude oil production cost crashes to $20 per barrel

— 6th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has crashed the cost of crude oil production to $20 per barrel from $32, representing a 40 percent decrease NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the NNPC Day at the ongoing Technology and Innovation Expo 2018 with the…

  • Oando crisis: Minority shareholders accuse SEC of cover-up

    — 6th March 2018

    Minority shareholders of Oando Plc under the aegis of the Proactive Shareholders Assoiation of Nigeria (PROSAN) have submitted a fresh petition to the House Committee on Capital Market and other Institutions, accusing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of shielding the firm from probe.  The petition, signed by Mr. Taiwo Oderinde and Nnodu Okeke, the…

  • Insecurity: Nigeria risks food crisis as insurgency displaces 5m farmers –Experts

    — 6th March 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Despite Federal Government’s claim that seven million jobs had been created in the agricultural sector, strong indications emerged last week that Nigeria risks major food crisis across the country following the displacement of more than five million farmers in 2017 alone by the unending conflicts between herdsmen and farmers. According to the…

  • Govt seeks N’Assembly’s approval to pay N650bn subsidy arrears

    — 6th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu In its effort to avert another round of fuel scarcity in the country, the Federal Government has requested for the appropriation of N650 billion from the National Assembly to clear the backlog of subsidy arrears owed marketers, Daily Sun has learnt. The request to the National Assembly is coming on the heels of…

  • Tax evasion: FG, states go after property owners in FCT, Lagos

    — 6th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Tax evaders are in for tough times as the Federal Government, yesterday, beamed its searchlight on their properties located in highbrow areas of the country. The government’s onslaught comes as the nine-month amnesty granted  taxpayers to regularise their tax statuses under the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) gradually winds down….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share