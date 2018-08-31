Cross River: SDP’ll sack Ayade in 2019, guber aspirant boasts

Fred Itua, Abuja

A former Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Eyo Ekpo, on Thursday, picked nomination form to vie for the state gubernatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Ekpo, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja when he was received at the SDP national secretariat by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Emeka Atuma, said his party will replace the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Government House.

The governorship aspirant reaffirmed his commitment to good governance if elected.

He said his mission is about service to humanity and assured on creation of employment opportunities, through massive investments in all sectors of the economy.

“I am offering myself to serve humanity. My aspiration is geared towards making life suitable for living. I want to assure the good people of Cross River of my commitment towards a better and more organised state where rule of law will reign supreme, quality infrastructure and sustainable empowerment given to the people,” he said.